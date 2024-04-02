Voith founds company for hydrogen storage systems

As of April 1, 2024, the Voith Group has founded Voith HySTech GmbH at the Garching site (Germany)

With the new company, Voith is strengthening its position in the growing market for hydrogen technologies and is focusing on hydrogen storage systems for heavy-duty vehicles. "With the founding of Voith HySTech GmbH, we can serve the growing customer requirements in a targeted manner and leverage the existing growth potential in the hydrogen sector with our broad expertise," says Dr. Toralf Haag, CEO of Voith.

As an expert in carbon composites combined with more than ten years of experience in industry and the automotive sector, Voith has a broad knowledge of hydrogen tank systems. On this basis, Voith has developed a ready-to-install Plug & Drive H2 storage system for heavy-duty vehicles. Since December 2023, the 700 bar hydrogen tanks integrated into it has been approved for on-road use required for marketing in Europe. Through the new company, Voith is pooling the know-how of both sectors to fully exploit the possibilities of hydrogen technology and contribute to the decarbonization of heavy-duty transport.

SOURCE: Voith