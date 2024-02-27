VinFast wins double awards at Indonesia International Motor Show 2024

At the 2024 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), VinFast was awarded two prestigious honors: "Favorite SEA Premier Launch" and "Best Booth Car"

At the 2024 Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), VinFast was awarded two prestigious honors: “Favorite SEA Premier Launch” and “Best Booth Car”. These awards, achieved during VinFasts inaugural brand launch in Indonesia, further solidify the companys strong reputation and growing presence within the regional market.

VinFast made a strong impression at its first IIMS 2024 appearance with a wide range of right-hand drive SUVs across segments A-E, including the VF 5, VF e34, VF 6, VF 7, VF 8, and VF 9. This impressive showcase captured the “Favorite SEA Premier Launch” award. The award was granted by a council of prestigious international journalists, and recognizes VinFasts achievement amongst 188 competing brands.

VinFast’s impressive debut was also highlighted by their award-winning booth, earning the title “Best Booth Car” from the Awards Council. The exhibition area, spanning 670 m2, showcased a diverse fleet of electric vehicles within a modern design that embodied both an electrified future and innovative spirit. This display strongly resonated with the public, inspiring visions of a green, sustainable, and smart transportation future.

Mr. Daswar Marpaung, President Director of Dyandra Promosindo, IIMS 2024 Organizer, said: “We are pleased to award VinFast the ‘Favorite SEA Premiere Launch’ and ‘Best Booth Car’ awards at IIMS 2024. The official launch into the Indonesian market, featuring a full range of right-hand drive electric vehicles, reinforces the Vietnamese brands unwavering commitment to sustainable transportation solutions”.

Mr. Tran Quoc Huy, VinFast Indonesia CEO, said: “VinFast is proud to be one of the few brands to receive two awards at the same time in our first year at IIMS. This recognition serves as a testament to our commitment to accelerating our electrification journey, contributing to Indonesias growing demand for sustainable, innovative mobility solutions and making EVs accessible for everyone.”

Prior to IIMS 2024, VinFast had already garnered numerous accolades at prestigious international technology and automobile exhibitions, including the “Innovation Award Honoree” at CES 2024, “The Rising Star” award at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, and the “Corporate Sustainability Champions” – ORIGIN Innovation Awards 2022. This consistent recognition at industry events cements VinFasts strong position and solidifies its growing stature within the global automotive market./.

