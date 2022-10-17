VinFast announces its headquarters in Germany, France and the Netherlands

VinFast reveals plans for dedicated headquarters for each European market as part of wider customer support announcement

VinFast, the first Vietnamese electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer, revealed further details of its European business strategy today at the 2022 Paris Motor Show and announced the opening of dedicated country headquarters in Germany, France and the Netherlands. The opening of the headquarters aims to amplify VinFast’s business activities in the region, develop its extensive direct-to-consumer retail network, and roll out mobile service, to ensure a premium customer experience.

The three headquarters of VinFast in Germany, France, and the Netherlands are located in Frankfurt, Paris, and Amsterdam. Opening a VinFast headquarters in each market is designed to provide an optimal level of service to each customer, driven by an in-depth understanding of each country’s nuanced requirements. In support of its ambitious rollout, VinFast already has hundreds of employees in place across its European launch markets, boasting a range of major vehicle manufacturer experience and market-specific expertise. VinFast also plans to increase this figure in the coming months.

The opening of VinFast’s first flagship store, in Cologne, Germany, is scheduled for November 2022. It will be followed before the end of the year by Paris as the first French store, then Nice; and Amsterdam as the primary Dutch location; Berlin, Munich, Frankfurt and Hamburg, in Germany. New European locations opening early in 2023 will include Oberhausen in Germany; Marseille, Rennes, Montpellier and Metz in France; and Den Haag and Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

VinFast’s retail and services system will be supported by a network of technicians and Mobile Service vehicles that provide customers with a wide range of flexible repair and maintenance options. Service appointments can be booked via the VinFast app and carried out at home or work, or at any VinFast store that supports servicing. The mobile service has been deployed in Germany and will expand across Europe in Q1 2023. VinFast also aims to hire over 200 technicians during the next 12 months to support its aftersales network.

Miss Le Thi Thu Thuy, Vingroup Vice Chairwoman and VinFast Global CEO shared: “Returning to the site of our global debut four years ago, VinFast is proud of the great strides it has taken towards its market expansion and commitment to driving the global electric vehicle revolution. VinFast aspires to an even bigger achievement: becoming a beloved all-electric brand in crucial European markets. I believe that our world-class quality cars, reasonable pricing strategy, and outstanding customer services will soon make VinFast a preferred brand of European consumers.”

Europe is an important market for VinFast. Along with establishing its headquarters in France, Germany, and the Netherlands, as well as developing an extensive retail and service network, VinFast continues to seek a suitable location for a European manufacturing facility.

