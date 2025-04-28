VinFast announces 1Q25 global deliveries and date for the release of first quarter 2025 results

VinFast Auto Ltd. (“VinFast” or the “Company”) today announced its preliminary vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of 2025

VinFast Auto Ltd. (“VinFast” or the “Company”) today announced its preliminary vehicle deliveries for the first quarter of 2025. The Company delivered 36,330 electric vehicles (“EVs”) globally in 1Q25, representing a 296% increase year-over-year.

Notably, VF 5 (A-segment SUV) deliveries grew 153% year-over-year and VF 6 (B-segment SUV) deliveries grew 453% year-over-year.

VF 3 (mini-SUV) and VF 5 accounted for 67% of total deliveries during the quarter, indicating strong market acceptance for VinFasts compact and agile urban vehicle lines.

VinFast also announced it delivered 44,904 e-scooters and e-bikes in 1Q25, representing a 473% increase year-over-year.

Madam Thuy Le, Chairwoman of VinFast, said: “Having established a resilient foundation for expansion in 2024, VinFast is poised for significant momentum moving into 2025. Our diverse range of electric vehicles provides us with the confidence to maintain steady growth, adapt effectively to evolving market demands and navigate macroeconomic fluctuations. The VF 3 and VF 5 continued their strong performance as key growth drivers in 1Q25, alongside the promising emergence of models like the VF 6. For 2025, VinFast is steadfast in our mission to spearhead the global adoption of green transportation through innovative, smart vehicles; alongside our efforts to maintain a leading market share in Vietnam and gradually achieve substantial international growth.”

Vietnam remains a crucial driver of VinFasts delivery growth. Aligned with its commitment to leading the green transition in its home market, the Company has implemented compelling incentive programs and has officially started pre-orders for its “Green” vehicle lineup. This initiative is facilitated through a partnership with GSM and VinFasts extensive distribution network across the country.

Globally, VinFast is strategically expanding its presence in high-potential Asian markets. The Company has officially launched in India, introduced three models in Indonesia, and five models in the Philippines. Simultaneously, VinFast is actively expanding its network of dealer stores and service centers across these key markets.

Underpinning its commitment to meeting escalating demand for green mobility, VinFast is accelerating the development of its global manufacturing footprint. The Company anticipates the operationalization of new production facilities in Indonesia, India, and Ha Tinh (Vietnam) in line with its strategic global expansion roadmap.

The Company also announced that it will release its 1Q25 financial results before the market opens on June 9, 2025. On the same day, VinFast’s management will hold a live webcast to discuss the Company’s business performance and strategy.

SOURCE: Vingroup