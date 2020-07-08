ViaMichelin awards TomTom new global deal

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced an extension of its global deal to provide maps and traffic data to Michelin Travel Partner. TomTom will continue to power ViaMichelin, Michelin Travel Partner’s world-renowned digital travel service, and several of the brand’s printed products, including travel guides.

ViaMichelin is a mobile app and web-based platform which provides online mapping, navigation, road traffic services and tourist information. TomTom’s maps and real-time traffic service provide highly detailed location content, critical to location-aware digital applications like ViaMichelin.

“We are pleased to extend our collaboration with Michelin Travel Partner and continue to support ViaMichelin’s one hundred million users worldwide,” said Anders Truelsen, Managing Director, TomTom Enterprise. “TomTom’s highly accurate maps and industry-leading traffic technology continue to shape smart mobility across the globe, helping people to travel more efficiently.”

SOURCE: TomTom