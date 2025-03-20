VI-grade launches next-generation real-time simulation platform with AutoHawk Extreme

VI-grade, the global provider of human-centric simulation-driven vehicle development solutions, today announced the launch of AutoHawk Extreme, the most performant configuration of its XiL simulation platform to date, powered by Concurrent Real-Time technology

VI-grade, the global provider of human-centric simulation-driven vehicle development solutions, today announced the launch of AutoHawk Extreme, the most performant configuration of its XiL simulation platform to date, powered by Concurrent Real-Time technology. Designed for real-time detailed multibody simulations, AutoHawk Extreme delivers industry-leading speed and efficiency while maintaining a quiet, liquid-cooled design that allows seamless integration into office environments.

AutoHawk Extreme sets a new benchmark for real-time simulation performance. Equipped with 8 performance cores running at 5.0 GHz, 12 efficiency cores at 4.0 GHz, and DDR5 RAM clocked at 6000 MHz, this system surpasses existing AutoHawk configurations for real-time execution of simulations that require up to 7 high-frequency performance cores for computationally intensive tasks while still utilizing the 12 efficiency cores for ancillary, less demanding models. This makes it the ideal solution for high-fidelity, real-time vehicle dynamics and multi-body simulations, delivering raw computational power through overclocked CPUs and high-speed memory for compute-heavy low-latency applications. A key differentiator of AutoHawk Extreme is its liquid cooling system, which prevents thermal throttling, while maintaining system stability, performance, and low noise levels. This makes it ideal for office environments.

The system is also designed with multiple PCIe slots, allowing users to customize and expand their setup with additional I/O boards. Furthermore, AutoHawk Extreme is fully compatible with PCIe expansion chassis, ensuring flexibility for future requirements.

“AutoHawk Extreme represents a major advancement in real-time simulation technology,” commented Guido Bairati, Managing Director at VI-grade. “This next-generation XiL simulation platform offers twice the performance of the previous AutoHawk 24 generation, all while maintaining an attractive price-performance ratio. By combining cutting-edge computational power with a silent, liquid-cooled design, AutoHawk Extreme enables engineers to push the boundaries of real-time simulation with greater accuracy and efficiency”

“We are excited to introduce AutoHawk Extreme to the market,” commented Anish Anthony, Vice President of Technology, Concurrent Real-Time. “Whether used as a standalone high-performance simulation station or in combination with VI-grade’s driving simulators, AutoHawk Extreme offers a versatile and efficient solution for engineers and simulation teams working in diverse development settings. It is designed to meet the increasing demands of modern automotive development, enabling precise and reliable simulation for a wide range of applications.”

SOURCE: VI-grade