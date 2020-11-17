Vewd: Delivering premium OTT content in an innovative API-driven experience, managed from the cloud

Vewd, the leading provider of OTT software solutions, today announced Vewd for Automotive, a white-labeled cloud-managed platform that brings the best of streaming entertainment to car manufacturers and automotive infotainment platforms.

Vewd for Automotive solves the key challenges of delivering high-quality premium OTT content in head units and rear seat infotainment displays. The offering features a highly optimized software client that supports key global content provider services and a cloud back-office that provides complete management capabilities and data insights. Vewd for Automotive is pre-integrated with high volume, market-leading embedded car platforms, and is available for license to car manufacturers, automotive silicon vendors, and infotainment platforms.

According to PwC’s Digital Auto Report 2019, in-car connected services are expected to drive $81 billion in annual revenue by 2030 as manufacturers increasingly deliver in-car services digitally, including navigation and entertainment. Tesla, notably, has already enabled Netflix and YouTube for its in-car infotainment offering.

Available for Android and Linux, Vewd for Automotive provides the industry’s most comprehensive content and service offering, including:

Flexible Core HTML5 engine packaged with a modern media player offering a secure sandboxed environment for streaming or automotive apps

Content APIs to facilitate deep linking and app integration into any manufacturer’s user experience

Content licensing and rights clearance, enabling manufacturers to rapidly deploy and monetize the most in-demand premium OTT services, globally

Content certification to ensure a flawless user experience

A modern and flexible UI framework for car manufacturers to create consumer experiences for content consumption within the car

Manufacturers can manage all aspects of Vewd’s offering through Vewd Cloud, a complete management back-office enabling bespoke control across multiple models, countries, and differentiated brands in over 46 different languages. Vewd Cloud ensures effortless scalability and delivers full analytics, campaign, and device management allowing UX customization without costly over-the-air firmware updates.

“Consumers today demand that their favorite streaming services be made available on every screen they spend significant time with. Vewd solves that challenge for the car, transforming the head unit and rear seat infotainment displays into entertainment hubs,” said Aneesh Rajaram, CEO, Vewd. “By combining our existing automotive expertise with over 10 million Vewd-enabled cars on roads worldwide and our market-leading connected TV expertise with over 300 million Vewd-enabled devices in total, Vewd delivers a no-compromise content experience that delights consumers.”

SOURCE: Vewd