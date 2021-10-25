Veoneer: Resignation of Mary Louise Cummings from the Board of Directors – becomes Senior Advisor at NHTSA

The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc., today announced that Mary Louise Cummings submitted her resignation from the Veoneer board of directors and from her role as a member of the audit committee of the Board, effective November 1, 2021, in connection with accepting her nomination by the Joe Biden administration as Senior Advisor for Safety at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

The automotive technology company Veoneer, Inc., today announced that Mary Louise Cummings submitted her resignation from the Veoneer board of directors (the “Board”) and from her role as a member of the audit committee of the Board (the “Audit Committee”), effective November 1, 2021, in connection with accepting her nomination by the Joe Biden administration as Senior Advisor for Safety at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my gratitude and appreciation for the service and contributions made by Dr. Cummings,” said Jan Carlson, Chairman, President and CEO of Veoneer. “Since joining the board, Dr. Cummings’ active participation and thoughtful guidance to the company and its board throughout her time with the board have been greatly appreciated.”

In connection with Dr. Cummings’ resignation, effective November 1, 2021, the Board will appoint Jonas Synnergren, a current member of the Board, to serve on the Audit Committee and reduce the size of the Board to seven members.

