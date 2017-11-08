Venkat Anandan, Research Scientist, Ford Motor Company confirmed for Powertrain Detroit

Venkat Anandan, Research Scientist, Ford Motor Company has been confirmed as a speaker at Powertrain Detroit.

Dr. Venkat Anandan is a Research Scientist at Ford Motor Company. During his time at Ford since 2010, he led various projects in advanced lithium battery technologies including solid state, lithium-air, and lithium-ion batteries. Currently, he is leading the solid state battery research efforts at Ford.

Prior to joining Ford, he worked as a Senior Materials Engineer at IBM’s TJ Watson Research Center, NY, where he developed chemical mechanical polishing processes for advanced silicon devices. Over the years, he has published more than 30 technical and patent applications.

He holds a Ph.D. degree from the University of Georgia, USA, and a BS from Central Electrochemical Research Institute, India.

About Powertrain Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS, Powertrain Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the fuel-efficient and lightweight cars of tomorrow. Featuring two industry keynotes, a high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 250 delegates.

Powertrain Detroit takes place on 15 March 2018 at the Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

