Velodyne Lidar announces World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology agenda

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. today announced the agenda for the third annual World Safety Summit on Autonomous Technology (WSS) that will address vehicle autonomy and advanced driver assistance systems on roadways and in communities. The summit aims to foster greater understanding about how autonomous technologies and automated safety systems can improve vehicle navigation and build smarter transportation infrastructure. By networking and sharing various points of view, Velodyne seeks to accelerate safety solutions for pedestrians, bicyclists, motorcyclists, and truck and vehicle occupants.

The free 2020 World Safety Summit brings together industry, government, journalism and academia leaders on the agenda and takes place on October 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. PDT. The summit is being held as a virtual event and is open to the public. To see the agenda and register, please go to: 2020 World Safety Summit.

The summit keynote speakers are leaders and visionaries on the path to automated and fully autonomous safety. They are: Mark Rosekind, Ph.D., Chief Safety Innovation Officer, Zoox, Oliver Cameron, Co-Founder & CEO, Voyage and Nicole Nason, Administrator, Federal Highway Administration.

The summit agenda features five panel sessions with experts from organizations that include Audi of America, Aurora, AutonomouStuff, J.D. Power, MIT AgeLab, PAVE, Princeton University, U.S. Senate, Velodyne, Zoox and more. The sessions will explore critical topics such as examining advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) capabilities, sponsored by PAVE Coalition, and media perspectives on the mobility landscape, sponsored by SAE International. Additional sessions will examine the regulatory roadmap for autonomous vehicles (AV) and ADAS, how industry collaboration can advance safe autonomy on public roadways, and connecting cars with smart city infrastructure.

This year’s summit is joining together with the Western Automotive Journalists’ Silicon Valley Reinvents the Wheel, an annual automotive technology conference. Charlie Vogelheim, an expert with over 30 years of automotive industry experience, will be moderator for the summit.

“The World Safety Summit provides an ideal forum to increase awareness and understanding among key stakeholders on the transformative gains that can be achieved with autonomous technologies,” said Brian Douglas, President, Western Automotive Journalists. “It brings together some of the industry’s leading authorities to discuss the critical issues related to improving mobility and safety in transportation.”

“Public education is essential to advancing the potential of autonomous technology, as it is applied to AVs and powerful driver safety features, for revolutionizing transportation,” said Sally Frykman, Vice President of Communications, Velodyne Lidar. “The summit attracts a diverse group of experts with each session providing a unique window into pivotal issues related to future safe autonomy. It is gratifying to see so many government and industry influencers and their organizations recognizing the value of our company’s efforts to build public awareness and understanding of new technical solutions.”

SOURCE: Velodyne Lidar