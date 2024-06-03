Vector and QNX: Cooperation for best-in-class solution of safe systems in SDVs

Vector announces a collaboration with QNX, a business unit of BlackBerry Limited, that will pave the way to Automotive Safety Integrity Level (ASIL) D for Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV)

Within the collaboration, Vector provides a QNX® operating system (OS) integration, the corresponding interface and a safety case. OEMs and Tier-1s can now easily develop AUTOSAR-based applications with MICROSAR Adaptive Safe on QNX® OS for Safety while benefiting from pre-aligned and industry-certified safety concepts to create safe, high-performance systems for SDVs.

“This collaboration is an important step towards realizing the Software-Defined Vehicle,” says Grant Courville, Vice President of Product and Strategy at BlackBerry QNX. “We are working closely with Vector to deliver a pre-integrated offering that realizes the benefits of the QNX OS for Safety combined with MICROSAR Adaptive Safe for our mutual customers.”

While integrating AUTOSAR Adaptive to the QNX OS, performance is always a key requirement at Vector. Therefore, to address these performance needs, a specific QNX OS abstraction layer was developed that makes use of native QNX API system calls.

“Partnering with innovators such as QNX enables our customers to develop faster and more efficiently,” says Matthias Traub, Director Embedded Software and Systems at Vector. “We accelerate the development of SDVs with pre-integrated and coordinated and industry-certified safety concepts”.

SOURCE: Vector