Vauxhall reveals new Combo-e Life

Vauxhall has released first images of the new Combo-e Life, a fully electric variant of its award-winning Combo Life van – giving families and fleets a practical, zero-emissions, choice on their next vehicle.

With a range of up to 174 miles in WLTP testing from a single charge, the new Combo-e Life is available in two sizes, a Medium and a longer XL variant, with Medium models available in five and seven seat configurations and XL vehicles offered exclusively with seven seats. The new Combo-e Life also supports up to 100kW rapid charging, with an 80% charge taking just 30 minutes. The new model will be arriving in showrooms later this autumn.

Electric Performance: Ideal for short and long journeys

The new Combo-e Life features a 50kWh lithium-ion battery and a 100kW (136PS) electric motor capable of up to 260Nm of torque. The Combo-e Life can accelerate from 0-60mph in 11.2 seconds.

Drivers have access to a sophisticated two-mode regenerative braking system, with ‘B’ mode increasing the regenerative braking for maximum energy recovery.

The 50kWh battery is made up of 216 cells and 18 modules and is packaged under the floor between the front and rear axles, resulting in no compromise in boot space or interior room compared to the petrol and diesel Combo Life variants. The battery placement also ensures the new Combo-e Life is stable on motorways and when cornering.

Under WLTP testing, the Combo-e Life is capable of up to 174-miles from a single charge and supports a number of charging solutions. It can be fully charged via a three-pin domestic plug, a Wallbox charger or up to 100kW rapid charging via public charging stations. All Combo-e Life variants come standard with a single-phase 7.4kW on-board charger, with an optional three-phase 11kW charger also available. A full charge via 100kW rapid charging can be completed in just 30 minutes.

Practicality and Versatility: Ideal for families and businesses

The new Combo-e Life is available in two sizes, Medium and XL variants. Medium variants measure 4.40 metres long and are available in five or seven-seat configurations. Larger XL variants measure 4.75 metres long and are exclusively offered with seven seats.

Medium variants with five seats feature up to 597 litres of boot space, extending up to 2,126 litres of space with the rear row folded. XL variants come with 850 litres of space, and up to 2,693 litres with the rear rows folded. In addition, the front passenger seat can be fully folded extending the length of the load area so that even large items, such as surfboards can be carried inside the Combo-e Life.

For improved versatility, the new Combo-e Life is also rated to tow up to 750kg and comes with trailer stability technology that reduces vehicle speed when it detects the trailer swerving.

The second rows for both Medium and XL variants is available with either three individually folding seats or with a 60/40 split (a 35/30/35 split is also available as an option).

In both cases, each individual seat has its own ISOFIX child seat bracket, allowing owners to fit three child seats next to each other.

For improved natural light, the new Combo-e Life is available with an electronically controlled panoramic roof. The panoramic roof also adds an extra overhead storage compartment with an additional 36-litres of space and comes with LED roof lights.

Infotainment and Driver Aids: Improved entertainment and safety

All Combo-e Life models come standard with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity, and are available with Vauxhall’s Multimedia Navi Pro system featuring a large 8.0-inch touchscreen with live traffic updates.

To ensure the safety of drivers, passengers, and other road users, the new Combo-e Life is available with a number of class-leading driver aids and safety features, including; forward collision alert with pedestrian protection, automatic emergency braking, lane keep assist, driver drowsiness alert, traffic sign recognition, and hill descent control. Drivers can also opt for the Surround Rear Vision camera that gives a 180-degree view of the rear of the car when reversing.

Intelligrip electronic traction control improves traction in adverse driving conditions by allowing the driver to modulate the traction control to suit the road conditions. Drivers can choose between Normal, Snow, Mud, and Sand modes for optimal grip.

Connected e-Services: Remote access and features

To ensure the new Combo-e Life is easy to live with, it features the latest in Vauxhall’s connected features. With VauxhallConnect, drivers have access to a number of features including live traffic updates when on the move, vehicle information and charge status displayed, while in the event of an accident the e-Call technology will automatically alert emergency services. Drivers can also plot a route using the navigation, with charging points visible on the map.

The MyVauxhall smartphone app lets drivers use their phone to check the vehicle’s charge status and even programme delayed charging to take advantage of off-peak electricity tariffs.

SOURCE: Vauxhall