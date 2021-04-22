Vauxhall delivers fleet of all-electric new Vivaro-e vans to organic fruit and vegetable box supplier Riverford

Vauxhall will supply a fleet of its all-electric New Vivaro-e vans to Riverford, a Devon-based organic fruit and vegetable box supplier.

Riverford aims to turn 100% of its national fleet electric by the end of 2025, with the arrival of 10 zero emissions Vivaro-e vans estimated to help save more than 68 tonnes of CO 2 per year*. Already in operation, Riverford is using the vans to make deliveries in and around its first fully-electric hub in Bristol.

Riverford chose the award-winning Vivaro-e thanks to its excellent range and payload capacity, making it an ideal vehicle for a sustainable enterprise like Riverford.

Jason Holt, Riverford’s head of logistics said: “We chose Bristol as the site of our first fully-electric delivery hub because of its green reputation and commitment to climate change. We know customers there will be thrilled that their veg boxes will now be delivered emission-free, and we’re looking forward to expanding our electric van fleet across the country.”

“Electric vehicles are an absolute no-brainer for all delivery businesses, especially Riverford where we pride ourselves on being environmentally conscious.”

Richard Hughes, Light Commercial Vehicle Director, Vauxhall, said: “Riverford is another fantastic British business embracing electric vans and working towards a more sustainable future. With its 205-mile range and 6.6m3 maximum load volume, Vivaro-e is the ideal choice for fleets looking to reduce not only their environmental impact but also their operating costs, all without compromising capability. We are looking forward to working with Riverford, and are proud that they have chosen our award-winning Vivaro-e to be part of their fleet.”

The 100% electric Vauxhall Vivaro-e was named the 2021 International Van of the Year and is available with 50kWh or 75kWh battery configurations. Capable of up to 205 miles from a single charge under WLTP testing, the Vivaro-e supports up to 100kW rapid charging with an 80% charge taking 30 minutes for 50kWh models and 45 minutes for 75kWh variants – making it ideal for delivery businesses like Riverford.

The Vivaro-e comes with a 6.6m3 maximum load volume and a best-in-class 1,226kg maximum payload capacity, and is capable of towing up to one tonne. With its zero emissions, the Vivaro-e is crucially exempt from current congestion and ultra-low emissions charges comes with a Benefit-in-Kind rate of 60 per cent of the standard van.

Already named the International Van of the Year 2021, the all-electric New Vivaro-e has also won four overall UK van of the year titles from DrivingElectric, What Van?, Parkers and What Car?.

The Vivaro-e comes with an eight-year/100,000 mile warranty on the 50kWh and 75kWh battery units, giving drivers and fleet operators an added piece of mind.

SOURCE: Vauxhall