Vauxhall Corsa named ‘Best Fleet Supermini’ at 2021 Fleet World Great British Fleet Awards

Vauxhall is celebrating multiple wins at the 2021 Fleet World Great British Fleet Awards. The brand’s best-selling Vauxhall Corsa was honoured with the ‘Best Fleet Supermini’ award, while the all-electric Corsa-e and Insignia are Highly Commended.

The all-new Corsa, which was the best-selling car in both Scotland and Wales in 2020, was named ‘Best Fleet Supermini’ by the Fleet World judges, who were won over by its striking design, advanced technologies, and low running costs. The new fifth-generation Corsa is also available with a fully electric powertrain alongside a choice of efficient petrol and diesel engines.

Martyn Collins, editor at Fleet World, said: “One of the first new Vauxhall models to be launched under Stellantis ownership, the Corsa looks more attractive, stylish and modern than the outgoing car. The interior feels more spacious than its proportions would suggest, plus the dashboard is intuitively laid out. Underneath, the refined petrol and diesel engines are also impressively tax- and fuel-efficient, all adding up to a complete supermini package with genuine end-user appeal. ”

The Corsa-e was Highly Commended in the Best EV Supermini category. The zero-emissions model, recently voted The Sun Car of the Year, provides a class-leading all-electric range of 209 miles, competitive running costs and a fun driving experience.

Martyn Collins, editor at Fleet World, added: “The all-electric Corsa-e is a great all-rounder. Stylish looks hide a deceptively spacious, well-equipped interior, with logically laid-out switchgear. On the road, the ride is best described as refined, but with 136PS from the electric motor, the Corsa-e has plenty of punch when you need it. Despite the performance, the range is a very respectable 209 miles.”

Vauxhall was also Highly Commended in the Best Upper Medium Fleet Car category with the Insignia.

SOURCE: Vauxhall