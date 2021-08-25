Vauxhall announces new marketing director

Vauxhall Motors has announced the appointment of Adam Wood as Marketing Director with immediate effect

Wood joins Vauxhall Motors bringing with him a comprehensive experience in all aspects of car and van marketing. Wood was previously with Renault Group in the UK for 14 years, most recently as Marketing Director, and has experience in marketing communications, product marketing and brand management. He reports to Paul Willcox, Managing Director for Vauxhall Motors.

Paul Willcox, Managing Director, Vauxhall Motors, said: “I am delighted to welcome Adam to Vauxhall. He brings a thorough understanding of customers and vehicle marketing together with a real passion for automotive. I look forward to working with him as we continue the transformation of our British brand.”

Adam Wood commented: “I am honoured to join Vauxhall as we enter an exciting new chapter in our rich history. With the recent announcements of Vauxhall selling only all-electric new cars and vans from 2028 and the Ellesmere Port plant set to be the group’s first all-electric manufacturing plant, I welcome the opportunity to shape the future of the Vauxhall brand.”

SOURCE: Vauxhall