Vanquish Vision Concept: iconic name revived for Aston Martin’s first mid-engined series production supercar

In an unprecedented show of force, Aston Martin has chosen the 89th Geneva Motor Show to complete a trio of world debuts with the first glimpse of the breathtaking Vanquish Vision Concept.

A tantalising preview of Aston Martin’s first series production mid-engined supercar, the Vanquish Vision Concept showcases the design language of the marque’s most ambitious model, taking centre stage today alongside AM-RB 003 – the marque’s third mid-engined hypercar – and the Lagonda All-Terrain Concept.

Reviving an iconic nameplate traditionally reserved for Aston Martin’s flagship production model, the advanced design study provides further evidence of the proudly British brand’s intent to compete in one of the most hotly contested market sectors in the automotive world – one traditionally defined by Italian supercar makers – with this Gaydon built offering.

Andy Palmer, Aston Martin Lagonda President and Group CEO, said: “Firstly, what a pleasure to revive the Vanquish name. Synonymous with our series production flagships, it felt entirely appropriate to attach it to such a significant car. The Vanquish Vision Concept marks another pivotal moment in Aston Martin’s history, and another critical step in delivering the Second Century Plan. Our first series production rear mid-engined supercar will be a transformational moment for the brand, for it is the car that will propel Aston Martin into a sector of the market traditionally seen as the heartland of luxury sports cars.”

Like AM-RB 003, the Vanquish Vision Concept benefits from further crystallisation of the philosophy pioneered in the Aston Martin Valkyrie and distilled into AM-RB 003, with the pursuit of weight, packaging and aerodynamic efficiency informing every aspect of the design and engineering.

SOURCE: Aston Martin