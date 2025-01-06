Unveiling the new Škoda Enyaq: World premiere this Wednesday

Digital world premiere takes place on Wednesday, 8 January 2025 at 10:00 CET

Škoda is kicking off its 130th anniversary celebrations with the world premiere of the new Enyaq and Enyaq Coupé. Scheduled for Wednesday, 8 January at 10:00 CET, the reveal will take place on Škoda’s official YouTube channel. A comprehensive press kit on the brand’s new all-electric bestseller will also be available for download on the Škoda Storyboard.

A video walkaround, including expert insights and detailed information, will showcase the new Škoda Enyaq’s updates. Highlights include enhancements to the exterior and interior design, upgraded standard equipment, and diverse powertrain options. Both the Škoda Enyaq and the Škoda Enyaq Coupé now embody the brand’s new Modern Solid design language, featuring a striking front end with a glossy black Tech-Deck Face, Light Band, and newly designed LED Matrix beam headlights. The new Enyaq also delivers an extended range, thanks in part to optimised aerodynamics, alongside more sustainable materials and extensive standard equipment.

SOURCE: Škoda