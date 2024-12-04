UNTHA UK selects MAN TGE fleet to enhance customer service and satisfaction

Boroughbridge-based UNTHA UK Ltd, the most respected name in the waste shredding technology industry, has recently invested in four new Next Level MAN TGE Vans

The new vehicles, all based on the Next Level TGE model, join the UNTHA’s service and support fleet and will travel the breadth of the UK, servicing customers’ waste shredding and recycling operations.

Ben Styles, service manager at UNTHA UK Ltd, commented, “As the country’s leading supplier of waste shredding technology — with machines in operation across the UK — it is vital that we continue to offer an exemplary level of customer care, befitting of our shredder range. For us to ensure this customer service promise, we needed to work with a vehicle manufacturer that openly demonstrates the same customer-first ethos.”

“These are the first MAN TGE vans that we have operated, but from the initial meeting with the regional TGE vehicle specialist, Richie Johnston, it was immediately apparent that MAN places a focussed emphasis on vehicle up-time, aftersales service, and customer support — which instantly caught our attention.”

The vehicles, based on the MAN TGE 3.180, standard wheelbase, front-wheel drive models, are all powered by the latest generation 180 bhp, 4-cylinder, BiTurbo EU6d, 2.0-litre diesel engines matched to 6-speed manual transmissions. Fitted transversely into the robust TGE van chassis, these innovative engines will offer UNTHA UK Ltd outstanding performance, high efficiency and a long service life, together with impressively low consumption and exceptional reliability.

Ben continued, “The safety and wellbeing of our service engineers is paramount to the success of our function, so we needed to refresh our fleet with vehicles that were safe, secure, and comfortable.”

To provide a safe environment for the drivers, all the vehicles are fitted with ABS, EBA, ESC, ESP, Crosswind assist, Hill-start assist and Driver’s airbags. To enhance safety further, every MAN TGE Next Level comes with Fatigue Detection, Traffic Sign Information, Intelligent Speed Assist, Emergency Brake Assist1, Active Lane Guard System, Cruise Control and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System.

Ensuring driver comfort is maximised, the vehicles feature ergonomically designed seats, spacious and practical storage solutions, cup holders, USB ports, multi-function steering wheels and advanced infotainment systems. DAB tuner, Bluetooth interface and MAN SmartLink for smartphone integration (Android Auto or Apple CarPlay) are installed as standard, as is Keyless Go and an electronic parking brake. Air conditioning is fitted across all four vehicles.

UNTHA UK provides the UK’s most comprehensive range of industrial shredders, engineered to maximise customer profitability through exceptional efficiency, reliability, and engineering precision. From compact units for specific materials to high-capacity, all-purpose models capable of handling challenging environments, UNTHA’s shredders are renowned for their engineering excellence, low lifecycle costs, and robust performance. With solutions for wood, plastics, general waste, tyres, mattresses, MSW, hazardous waste, and more, UNTHA’s range serves businesses seeking reliable, cost-effective shredding solutions to streamline operations and maximise resource recovery.

And, customer care is what truly sets UNTHA apart. “It’s not just our shredders that make us stand out from competitors” continued Ben. “To support our customers and ensure our shredders are operational at all times, we offer a comprehensive suite of customer service solutions, ranging from providing spare and wearing parts, service and maintenance, rebuilds, project management and finance. We also deliver comprehensive operator training and refresher sessions, and remote diagnostics through our engineering helpline.”

“Time is of the essence for our customers and their sites. Downtime can lead to significant disruptions and costs, so rapid and reliable support is essential. To keep our service promise and maximise uptime for our customers, we needed a fleet that could deliver dependable, round-the-clock performance. We’re thrilled with the new vehicles and the close partnership we’ve already established with Richie and our local MAN dealership, MAN Truck & Bus Stockton,” Ben concluded.

MAN Truck & Bus UK TGE vehicle specialist, Richie Johnston, commented, “From the initial meeting with Ben and the team at UNTHA, at their Boroughbridge UK headquarters, I’ve been incredibly impressed with the importance they place on customer service and customer support — it’s at the forefront of everything they do. I would like to thank the team for the business and assure UNTHA that our industry leading level of customer service is just a call away when needed.”

To ensure UNTHA’s peace of mind the vehicles have been purchased with a MAN Comfort Super full Repair & Maintenance package covering all scheduled maintenance as well as warranty and wear and tear repairs for the duration of the contract.

UNTHA UK Ltd’s new vehicles were PDI’d and prepared by MAN Truck & Bus Stockton. Throughout their working lives these new vehicles will be serviced and maintained by the MAN Truck & Bus dealer network.

All MAN vehicles are supported by MAN Truck & Bus UK’s Nationwide Commercial Vehicle Dealer network, with many operating extended hours, including round-the-clock servicing and customer-tailored solution maintenance.

The entire MAN range benefits from MAN’s Mobile24 24-hour assistance service, which guarantees customers a professional roadside partner throughout Europe 365 days of the year.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus