Unlock the world with TomTom’s new GO Discover satnav

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced the availability of the TomTom GO Discover – its quickest and most powerful navigation device – with a new 7-inch high-definition (HD) touchscreen display.

Squinting at the dashboard for navigation assistance is now a thing of the past. With its massive 7-inch HD display, the TomTom GO Discover allows drivers to safely explore the world around them and provides outstanding picture clarity. Drivers can enjoy clear and accurate road guidance and can navigate confidently knowing that TomTom is by their side.

Equipped with best-in-class navigation, the TomTom GO Discover includes the most up-to-date maps a satnav can offer. Maps will never be more than a week old and can be updated up to 3x quicker* via Wi-Fi®. Thanks to a new processor and increased memory space, the satnav is super-responsive and fast.

Drivers can connect their phone to TomTom GO Discover via Bluetooth® wireless connectivity, and get access to trusted TomTom Traffic information and premium live services. This includes Speed Camera Alerts, fuel prices information, off-street parking availability and electric vehicle charging points of interest and availability.

Mike Schoofs, Managing Director, TomTom Consumer, said: “We want to help drivers get ready to explore the world again once lockdowns ease, and are incredibly proud to introduce the TomTom GO Discover. This new satnav combines our in-depth understanding of drivers’ needs with almost three decades of mapmaking – as well as our latest and greatest technology. Built with safety in mind, the TomTom GO Discover is the fastest and most powerful TomTom satnav on the market, and it’s extremely easy-to-use.”

SOURCE: TomTom