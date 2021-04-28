Ultimo and Go4Logistics partner to help the transport and logistics sector optimise enterprise asset management (EAM) in Belgium

Transport and logistics solutions provider Go4Logistics will expand its service offering with Ultimo’s enterprise asset management (EAM) platform from the 1st of June

Transport and logistics solutions provider Go4Logistics will expand its service offering with Ultimo’s enterprise asset management (EAM) platform from the 1st of June. The company is Ultimo’s first implementation partner in Belgium, helping new customers leverage Ultimo’s EAM software to carry out more effective maintenance and increase productivity. The partnership aims to help logistics service providers increase efficiency, giving Go4Logistics’ customers a single point of contact for all their questions about managing and planning transport and the corresponding maintenance.

Truly integrated solution

Every transport company uses a Transport Management System (TMS) to manage and plan activity. Go4Logistics addresses this need with its Go4TMS platform, which is based on Microsoft Dynamics technology. However, as operators often have multiple assets, such as other vehicles, machines and materials, they need an additional system to properly manage them. Ultimo’s EAM platform helps companies increase their assets’ performance, optimise the time spent on maintenance and meet the right safety and health requirements. The integration of both systems ensures an even higher efficiency as asset breakdown can be avoided by performing timely maintenance. The partnership between Ultimo and Go4Logistics combines their industry expertise and software technology to help logistics operators benefit from a truly integrated solution.

International growth ambitions

Veerle Goossens, CEO of Go4Logistics, commented: “Ultimo is a service-oriented and professional company. Like us, they speak the language of the customer and have the right expertise in the logistics sector. With this partnership we give our customers a faster route to a complete solution as they now have just one point of contact for both Go4TMS and Ultimo software. By offering the Ultimo software, we can deliver even more value for our customers. On top of that, we both have international growth ambitions in Western Europe, and our partnership can help us both realise these goals.”

Marcel Leeflang, Head of Channel Sales at Ultimo, has a concrete example of a customer who has benefited from the companies’ joint offering: “The Belgian transport and logistics service provider Van Moer Logistics already uses both solutions. Because of Van Moer’s huge growth, it has many different assets to manage. With the integration of Go4Logistics’ and Ultimo’s systems, asset maintenance is carried out more efficiently. This means significant time saving on maintenance and a more cost-efficient approach. I am pleased that we have been able to add Go4Logistics to our partner ecosystem as our first Belgian implementation partner.”

SOURCE: Ultimo