A major Chinese OEM selects Valeo’s innovative panoramic head-up display for its new model

Valeo panoramic Head-Up Display redefines the driving experience, bringing more comfort and safety on the road

Valeo has been selected by a major Chinese OEM to equip its new models with a cutting edge pillar-to-pillar Head-Up Display.

Valeo’s panoramic Head-Up Display is a groundbreaking system that transforms the vehicle’s windshield into a dynamic, interactive display, seamlessly integrating critical information directly into the driver’s line of sight. The system relies on high-efficiency displays that are integrated into the dashboard and project information onto a special reflective treatment on the black area at the bottom of the windscreen. Virtual floating images ensure that essential driving data, such as speed, navigation, and safety alerts, are presented within the driver’s natural field of vision, enhancing situational awareness and reducing distractions for more comfort and security on the road.

As the pace of innovation is ramping up, especially in China, our teams are committed to turning bold ideas into market-ready solutions with exceptional speed and agility. Valeo illustrates how the Group adapts to move faster from project to prototype to business with a functional live demonstrator developed in only six months and a start of production for this first client expected in 2026.

Marc Vrecko, CEO Valeo Brain Division explains : “We are thrilled to partner with a leading Chinese OEM to bring our innovative panoramic Head-Up Display to the road. This new system represents a significant leap forward in display technology and underscores Valeo’s commitment to delivering innovative, human-centric solutions to enhance driving safety and comfort.”

Valeo’s panoramic Head-Up Display revolutionizes driver interaction by seamlessly integrating virtual floating images projected across the entire width of the windscreen. This innovative solution delivers critical information directly within the driver’s line of sight, for enhanced safety. It offers excellent visibility to both driver and passengers, and meets all windscreen and field of vision regulations.

Beyond safety, Valeo’s panoramic Head-Up Display unlocks the potential for immersive experiences for all occupants. With its local dimming display backlight, Valeo’s panoramic Head-Up Display optimizes power consumption and contrast, all while maintaining a sleek, minimalist cockpit design where displays are discreetly integrated into the dashboard.

SOURCE: Valeo