UK light commercial vehicle market up in July

The UK new light commercial vehicle (LCV) market rose in July, up 11.0%, according to the latest figures released today by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT). The market has grown in every month of 2019, with 25,862 new models registered in July for use on UK roads as operators were enticed by the range of new models and attractive offers on the market.

Growth in July was driven by demand for medium vans, weighing 2.0-2.5 tonnes, and large vans, weighing 2.5-3.5 tonnes, the segments rising 17.2% and 16.9% respectively. Meanwhile pickups, 4x4s and smaller vans weighing less than 2.0 tonnes all saw declines in the month. In the year-to-date the market is up 9.0% and SMMT’s latest 2019 forecast has been revised up accordingly, to 363,000 units.1

Mike Hawes, SMMT Chief Executive, said, “Another month of growth for the new van market is welcome relief for the automotive sector as it faces multiple challenges simultaneously. Buyers continue to be attracted to the latest, cleanest vans which is good news for the manufacturers that have invested significant amounts to create them, but also for the environment and exchequer. Buying cycles do fluctuate, however, and for this performance to continue we need an end to Brexit uncertainty starting with a favourable deal for the industry.”

SOURCE: SMMT