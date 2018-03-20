UD Trucks launches Quester and Croner in Sudan ~Trucks to meet emerging market needs~

UD Trucks Corporation has started sales of its heavy duty Quester and its medium-duty Croner in the Sudan, an emerging market where the company has more than fifty years of experience. With their greater range of variants, Quester and Croner will contribute to expanding public projects and growing demand for transportation of goods, boosting sales by matching the precise needs of customers.

Although business had come to a standstill in the Sudan in recent years due to instability and economic sanctions, the lifting of sanctions in October 2017 foresees a resumption of activity in construction and modernisation. Sudan is blessed with fertile agricultural land in addition to oil, the country’s main industry. Moreover, its desert, which extends over more than half of the country’s territory, is being eyed as a food supplier to neighbouring countries. As a result, there is expected to be increased demand for long-distance transportation of agricultural products as well as fuel.

Until now the main demand for the company’s heavy duty trucks was for dump truck in the construction sector. Adding the Quester high-power engine and hub reduction to the line-up will strengthen sales not only in meeting the needs of the reviving construction sector, but also the long-distance transportation demands of an emerging market.

Medium-duty Croner are mainly used in inter-urban delivery of water, food staples and produce. Introducing Croner strengthens sales in this segment. Urban modernisation also brings a growing demand for refrigerated and chilled transportation, and the Condor provides high quality transportation to meet this need.

“With the lifting of economic sanctions and the expected revival of economic activity, the timing is right for us to strengthen our product range with the launch of Quester and Croner. We are thinking that as Sudan’s market expands, the country will become a fulcrum for growth in the north-east African region,” commented Hiroshi Yokofujita, UD Trucks’s Sales Director for the Middle East Northeast African Region.

Tara International Co. Ltd., the importer and sales agent, hosted a launch event for Quester and Croner in Khartoum on February 20, 2018 with approximately 260 guests from the trade and from the media in attendance. UD Trucks and Tara International have been cooperating for more than ten years, and Tara will conduct sales and services in the territory.

Image: Quester Image: Croner

At the launch event in Sudan

