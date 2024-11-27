Two heavyweights for Bolk Transport: Mercedes-Benz Arocs with 250-ton gross train weight on the roads of Europe

Bolk Transport procures two Mercedes-Benz Arocs 8x4 for use in heavy-duty transportation

Bolk Transport procures two Mercedes-Benz Arocs 8×4 for use in heavy-duty transportation. They replace the predecessor models after eight years and around 500,000 kilometers driven. Equipped with 630 hp and a fluid coupling, the new additions to the fleet can handle a gross train weight of up to 250 tons.

Erik Maassen van der Brink, Fleet Manager of the freight forwarding company: “Even though our trucks generally have to cope with significantly tougher transport tasks than conventional trucks, they have impressively proven their durability. Technical reliability and our accumulated experience over many kilometers under full load are decisive criteria for us when purchasing new trucks.” The fact that the Arocs is available with a fluid coupling also helped fleet manager Erik Maassen van den Brink in his considerations: “These are 630 hp 8×4 Arocs. Among other things, they move heavy transformers and wind turbine components across Europe. Often these heavy goods also have to go up and down slopes. This means a lot of acceleration and braking. The fluid coupling has already demonstrated in recent years that with its support, drivers can do this work very smoothly and precisely. This also makes a significant difference when it comes to wear.”

Comfort for every journey

The two Mercedes-Benz Arocs are painted in the dark green corporate color of Bolk Transport. In addition to generous stowage space in various stowage compartments, they offer a very comfortable driver’s cab with a spacious bed, stationary air conditioning system, and a refrigerator with freezer compartment.

SOURCE: Mercedes-Benz