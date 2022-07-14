TrueCar offers dealers across the U.S. vehicle delivery

Through a partnership with ACERTUS, home delivery has already been integrated into TrueCar+ and rolled out across Florida

SANTA MONICA, Calif., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, today announced the nationwide expansion of the company’s home delivery program for select used vehicles on the TrueCar platform, with distance retailing options for dealers throughout the continental U.S. This includes making delivery part of the company’s TrueCar+ offering in Florida.

After successful pilots in Texas and Florida with ACERTUS, a best-in-class automotive logistics platform, TrueCar’s distance retailing program will enable any TrueCar Certified Dealer that enrolls in the program to greatly expand the market reach for their used car inventory.

With distance retailing, dealers have the opportunity to reach more TrueCar shoppers who may not have previously searched outside their region, making delivery an attractive option. Dealers who enroll in the offering can select coverage in their state, in a neighboring state, or within their whole region. With home delivery, consumers will benefit from an expanded used car selection and the convenience of being able to purchase their vehicle of choice and have it shipped to them directly.

“Our home delivery program in partnership with ACERTUS lets consumers give realistic consideration to a wider range of dealer inventory, with each eligible vehicle showing clear, straightforward delivery pricing to the consumer’s preferred location. With this capability, consumers can effectively consider used vehicles in and out of their local market, and choose the best vehicle for them,” said Mike Darrow, President and CEO at TrueCar. “The platform is simple for dealers to use, with scheduling tools embedded in the dealer portal and an ability to track the progress of the vehicle on its way to the customer.”

As consumers scroll the TrueCar site, delivery pricing is automatically calculated for eligible vehicles, to provide consumers a complete view of the total cost to them, in line with TrueCar’s commitment to transparency throughout the automotive purchase process.

“Logistics has become a critical competitive advantage for dealers wanting to expand their market,” said Trent Broberg, ACERTUS CEO. “We also know that while the last mile can be the most challenging to execute, it’s an opportunity to earn customers and provide a superior buying experience. Through our partnership with TrueCar, dealers can now access the technology and resources to seamlessly implement a distance retailing and home delivery strategy without the added investment.”

Distance retailing is part of TrueCar’s continuing strategic focus on TrueCar+, the company’s online car buying platform, bringing more of the car buying and selling process online. For dealers who want to learn more, information can be found here.

SOURCE: TrueCar