Solaris Urbino 18 hydrogen wins another award – Transexpo 2024 Medal!

The Solaris Urbino 18 hydrogen has been awarded the Kielce Trade Fair Medal in the “Buses” category. The hydrogen-powered articulated bus impressed the jury with its innovative, zero-emission technology, offering an impressive range and increased passenger capacity. Just a month earlier, this model was also named the 2025 Bus of the Year in an international competition.

At this year’s International Fair of Public Transport Transexpo, Solaris was honored with the prestigious Kielce Trade Fair Medal in the “Buses” category for its innovative zero-emission Urbino 18 hydrogen model.

The Solaris Urbino 18 hydrogen combines advanced fuel cell technology with zero-emission and quiet operation of the electric motor, providing an impressive range of up to 600 km on a single refueling (according to the eSORT II test). Thanks to the modular architecture of the drivetrain, this articulated bus can carry up to 140 passengers, while innovative driver assistance systems ensure safety and comfort for both drivers and passengers.

“At Solaris, we are continuously committed to creating eco-friendly and efficient solutions that contribute to improving the quality of life in cities. Awards like this one at the Transexpo fair not only prove that have taken the right track by developing our zero-emission vehicle portfolio for years, but also inspire us to push forward in advancing sustainable transport,” said Dariusz Michalak, Chief Technology Officer at Solaris Bus & Coach.

This is not the first award for the hydrogen-powered vehicle from Solaris. The Urbino 18 hydrogen has recently earned the title of “Bus of the Year 2025”, awarded by an international Bus of the Year jury. Today, Solaris is a leader among European manufacturers of zero-emission vehicles. Among nearly 3,000 zero-emission buses delivered by Solaris, over 320 are hydrogen-powered.

SOURCE: Solaris