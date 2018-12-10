Trevor Worthington appointed Vice President, Global Product Development Operations & Vehicle Programs

Ford Motor Company today announced that Trevor Worthington has been appointed vice president, Global Product Development Operations & Vehicle Programs.

In this new role, he will lead Ford’s global vehicle programs and be responsible for coordinating the company’s Product development resources to bring new products to market. He will also have responsibility for driving competitive material costs and engineering expenses throughout the development cycle.

In his new role Worthington, 55, continues to report to Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president, Product Development and Purchasing.

“With Trevor’s broad experience across some of the world’s fastest-growing markets, he will help us meet the needs of our diverse customer base by bringing together the best of Ford’s product development capabilities,” said Thai-Tang. “This will enable us to bring exciting new vehicles to market faster and more efficiently.”

Worthington has served as vice president, Product Development for Asia Pacific, since 2013. In this role, he spearheaded the development and introduction of key nameplates to deliver on Ford’s plan to bring more than 50 new vehicles to China by 2025, including the Territory midsize SUV, Focus and Escort.

Worthington also oversaw the investment of more than $189 million in the Ford Research and Engineering Center to strengthen and expand the company’s engineering and vehicle testing capabilities in Nanjing, China. Worthington also led the development of the global Ranger pickup and Everest SUV, and will continue to do so in his new role.

Graham Pearson, 52, takes over leadership of Product Development in Asia Pacific and China. Over his 31-year career with the company, Pearson has served in a variety of product development positions in China, Australia and the U.S., and has worked extensively across India, Thailand and other markets. Previously, he was vehicle line director, Cars and SUVs for Ford Asia Pacific.

“Graham’s deep experience across Asia Pacific – managing the delivery of multiple vehicle programs all the way from planning to production – will be an asset as he steps up to lead our PD organization in the region,” Thai-Tang said.

SOURCE: Ford Motor Company