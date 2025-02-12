Trentar Energy Solutions to commercialise KPITs’ breakthrough sodium ion battery technology

In Dec 2023, KPIT unveiled Sodium Ion battery technology that alleviates lithium dependency with a higher lifespan and faster charging time

KPIT Technologies, a global leader in building mobility solutions for a cleaner, smarter, and safer world, and Trentar Energy Solutions Pvt. Ltd.,, a company set up to cater the electrical mobility and energy storage space announced a collaboration on Sodium-Ion Battery Technology. Under the collaboration, KPIT will transfer its breakthrough sodium-ion battery technology to Trentar Energy Solutions Pvt Ltd., to operationalise and commercialise it further.

Sodium-ion battery technology offers an extended lifespan, 80% capacity retention for 3000-6000 cycles, and faster charging capability than lithium batteries. This indigenous battery technology’s cornerstone is utilising earth-abundant raw materials, thereby making electric mobility more affordable to the Indian consumer. It has promising applications in mobility including two, three, four wheelers and public transportation, stationary deployments, such as UPS backups and grid storage, as well as in the marine and defence sectors.

Through this collaboration, KPIT has transferred the Sodium Ion battery Technology to Trentar Energy Solutions, KPIT and now Trentar are among a small and elite group of sustainability-focused organisations worldwide that continue to develop sodium-ion-based battery technology.

The technology transfer agreement includes Trentar investing in the manufacturing capacity of 3GWH sodium-ion batteries and KPIT receiving upfront technology transfer fees and additional royalty fees over 8 years.

“Building sustainable mobility technologies is at the heart of KPITs vision. Sodium-ion battery technology was born from the team’s passion, perseverance, and synergetic collaboration with leading research institutes. We are pleased to have this agreement with Trentar, who will further operationalise and commercialise this technology for multiple market opportunities. KPIT will continue to work on several other sustainable technology solutions”, said Mr. Ravi Pandit, Chairman, KPIT Technologies “With its cost-effectiveness, simplified supply chain, and enhanced safety, Sodium-ion technology represents a strategic focus for our organization. We are committed to developing a robust technological product line in this space, catering to diverse customers across mobility and energy storage verticals. This marks a significant step towards a more sustainable and scalable energy for the future.” said Mr. Subodh Menon, Founder & Vice Chairman, Trentar

Trentar is focused on emerging technologies and businesses and is embarking on innovating in this new tech space globally.

