Traton Group significantly increases incoming orders, unit sales, and sales revenue in first half of 2021

Incoming orders of more than 170,000 vehicles in the first half of the year

The Traton Group continued its successful business performance in the second quarter, with unit sales in the first half of 2021 on a level with the first six months of 2019, the year before the crisis. Based on preliminary figures, sales revenue amounted to around €13.6 billion in the first half of 2021, compared with €10.1 billion in the same period of 2020 and €13.5 billion in the first half of 2019. Sales revenue in the second quarter of 2021 totaled around €7 billion (Q2 2020: €4.4 billion).

Incoming orders and unit sales continue to develop very positively, particularly in the truck business. Based on preliminary figures, the Traton Group’s incoming orders in the first half of the year stood at more than 170,000 (H1 2020: 87,400) vehicles, of which more than 89,000 (H1 2020: 33,300) were received in the second quarter of 2021. Unit sales totaled more than 126,000 (H1 2020: 77,700) vehicles in the first half of the year, and more than 66,000 (Q2 2020: 31,700) vehicles in the second quarter.

The first half of the year saw an adjusted operating result of around €1.1 billion (H1 2020: adjusted operating result of -€0.2 billion), equivalent to an adjusted operating return on sales of over 8% (H1 2020: –2.2%). In the second quarter, an adjusted operating result of €600 million (Q2 2020: adjusted operating result of -€382 million) and an adjusted operating return on sales of around 8.6% (Q2 2020: –8.7%) were reported.

The operating result in the first half of the year was around €450 million (H1 2020: operating loss of €220 million). This includes expenses of around €670 million for the restructuring of MAN Truck & Bus. In the second quarter, operating profit totaled around €300 million (Q2 2020: operating loss of €382 million).

Net cash flow in the Industrial Business segment came to more than €500 million (H1 2020: €–347 million) after six months and around €100 million (Q2 2020: €–179 million) in the second quarter of 2021.

Assuming that the further course of the COVID-19 pandemic does not lead to any additional negative business impact in the course of the year, the Traton Group currently expects to be able to achieve the upper area of the range for the forecast operating return on sales of 5.0 to 7.0% due to the development in the first half of 2021. With regard to the expected range for net cash flow in the Industrial Business segment, TRATON also expects to be able to achieve the upper area of the range of €500 million to €700 million.

The forecast does not contain any costs for the restructuring program at MAN Truck & Bus or from the acquisition of Navistar. The forecast continues to reflect the continued high uncertainty about the further course of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated countermeasures taken by the respective countries, as well as potential impact on production and supply chains.

TRATON is expected to publish the interim statement detailing its performance in the first half of 2021 on July 30, 2021.

