Transport Operator of Wallonia renews its trust in Iveco Bus with agreement for 42 Crossway LE Hybrid

Iveco Bus announces the signature of a framework agreement with Transport Operator of Wallonia OTW for the supply of Crossway Low-Entry Hybrid vehicles. The deliveries will begin at the end of 2023 and will be spread over four years. The agreement covers two lots of 21 units of 12-metre CROSSWAY Low-Entry Hybrid and 9 units of 14.5-metre Crossway Low-Entry Hybrid, with additional optional orders, for a total of 42 units. This is the second contract signed with the Walloon operator this year.

Following a first contract for the supply of 13 DAILY Access and 9 DAILY Tourys minibuses, OTW (Operateur du Transport de Wallonie) continues its partnership with Iveco Bus with a further agreement for the delivery of 42 Crossway Low Entry Hybrid. The new framework contract, which covers a four-year period, includes two batches of 21 units + 9 optional units of the 12-metre-long version, and 9 units + 3 optional units in the 14.5-metre-long version. The first vehicles will begin operation on the roads of Wallonia at the end of 2023.

These vehicles will be operated on Express lines, some of which will be propose new Express links between walloon cities. Thanks to their low entry configuration, accessibility for wheelchair passengers and commercial speed will be improved, in comparison with the existing fleet.

“This new contract with OTW represents a significant success for our brand and we wish to thank OTW for its confidence in our models. The Crossway Low Entry buses that will soon join OTW’s fleet benefit from the excellent reliability of our new hybrid technology, as well as the reduction in fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions it achieves. The new Crossway Low Entry Hybrid also offers superior comfort on board and excellent driving position ergonomics,” said Giorgio ZINO, Iveco Bus Head of Bus Commercial Operations in Europe.

Presented for the first time at FIAA 2022 in Madrid in October 2022, the Crossway LE Hybrid meets operators’ expectations in terms of performance and respect for the environment.

The VOITH DIWA NXT gearbox, fitted to the Crossway LE Hybrid, is combined with a powerful 35 kW peak electrical recovery motor, which acts as a starter and generator to recover the kinetic energy accumulated during the deceleration and braking phases, with a high-energy LTO battery (48 V) mounted on the roof. The electric motor supports the Cursor 9 engine during the starting phases.

With these features, the Crossway LE Hybrid delivers fuel savings compared to the non-hybrid version. In addition, when combining XTL (X-To-Liquid) renewable fuels, it reduces CO 2 emissions.

The Crossway LE Hybrid models chosen by OTW will offer a maximum capacity of 67 passengers, including 45 seated for the 12-metre version and 107 passengers including 61 seated for the 14.5-metre version. Designed to improve the well-being of passengers and drivers, they will be equipped with air conditioning, high comfort seats with integrated USB sockets, luggage racks, individual lights and a driver’s area combining ergonomics and safety.

SOURCE: Iveco