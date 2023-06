A new chapter of thrill is coming for the worldwide Nissan Z fan base later this summer

With track-tuned performance, bold styling and a dynamic design, Z NISMO is the next exciting milestone in the 50-plus year journey of Nissan’s iconic sports car.

Watch as three-time Formula Drift champion Chris Forsberg puts Z NISMO through its paces.

Stay tuned for full details later this summer.

SOURCE: Nissan