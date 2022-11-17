Toyota’s all-new Prius and Prius Prime make auto show debut in Los Angeles

The hybrid that started it all makes its North American debut and joins Toyota’s stellar array of fuel efficient, performance driven and custom-built vehicles at the Los Angeles Auto Show

Toyota is showing up in a big way at this year’s Los Angeles Auto Show with the North American debut of the all-new 2023 Prius and Prius Prime and a glimpse into the future with the bZ Compact SUV Concept. Additionally, a diverse collection of special project cars and a first-of-its-kind sports festival enhance Toyota’s presence at this show, putting the focus on diverse offerings and interactive experiences for consumers. Showcased in the South Hall at the Los Angeles Convention Center, visitors can experience Toyota’s distinct lineup, special guests and more from Nov. 18-27.

A legendary hybrid reborn

Changing the game once more is the 2023 Prius and Prius Prime. The all-new new model is the most fuel-efficient Prius ever, with a manufacturer-estimated 57 combined MPG, featuring a fresh new sporty exterior design and fifth gen hybrid powertrain with up to 196 horsepower. Following suit, the 2023 Toyota Prius Prime notably boasts a larger lithium-ion battery, increasing its EV range by over 50%. Both models are updated with new tech offerings for enhanced connectivity and the latest Toyota Safety Sense system. Twenty-two years later, this legacy nameplate progresses forward and highlights Toyota’s diverse approach to carbon neutrality.

Beyond Zero Concept

The bZ Compact SUV Concept is designed as a full battery-electric vehicle (BEV), using a clean-vital design approach with low-impact, sustainable materials. Its aerodynamic design coupled with an ultramodern interior design is enhanced with an in-car personal agent. This BEV Concept represents Toyota’s commitment towards a future that goes Beyond Zero. Globally, Toyota plans to expand to around 30 dedicated BEVs, including five carrying the bZ (Beyond Zero) brand moniker.

Taking exploration to a new level

Following the announcement at the 2022 Specialty Equipment Market Association Show (SEMA), Toyota is proud to showcase the new Trailhunter grade of trucks and SUVs with the Trailhunter Concept, created with the outdoor enthusiast top of mind for those eager to go further. This highly capable, first-in-class grade comes built to conquer various terrains while offering performance-grade overlanding rigs and modifications. Additional projects from SEMA, built for off-road exploring, include three builds from Patriot Campers; the FJ49, Megatourer and Supertourer that provide a look into Toyota overlanding adventure in the land down under. On the performance side, the GR Corolla Rally Concept and two GR Supras called the 10-Second Twins make special appearances at the show.

New to the Toyota lineup

Toyota will be displaying an array of thrilling new vehicle offerings at the Los Angeles Auto Show, including:

2023 Toyota Crown reimagines the sedan with bold styling, premium comfort and elevated ride height. Available with two hybrid powertrains and standard AWD, it can achieve up to an EPA-estimated 41 MPG combined with the Toyota Hybrid system. And the all-new Hybrid MAX combines a 2.4-L Turbo Hybrid powertrain with rear eAxle generating 340 net horsepower and 400-lb-ft. of torque for enhanced power. Its spacious interior and quiet ride, along with unique bi-tone paint on the Platinum grade, make the Crown a royal addition to the Toyota lineup.

2023 GR Corolla adds to Toyota’s growing lineup of sports cars with performance, handling and functionality that hot hatch fans have been waiting for. With a 1.6L 3-cylinder turbocharged engine delivering 300 horsepower and exclusively available with an intelligent Manual Transmission (iMT), full control and heart-pumping action can be expected. This pure Toyota sports car has a GR-FOUR AWD system that allows customizable front and rear power settings and was tested to meet the highest standards by master driver Akio Toyoda and Toyota GAZOO racing drivers.

2023 bZ4X all-electric SUV returns to Los Angeles with its e-TNGA BEV-dedicated platform and AWD system delivering enhanced driving performance and intuitive tech features. The sleek SUV’s powerful electric motor and battery capabilities offers an EPA-estimated driving range of up to 252 miles for front-wheel-drive models and up to 228 miles for all-wheel-drive models.

The rest of Toyota’s full lineup of cars, minivans, trucks and SUVs will be making their way to the show floor, including: GR86, GR Supra, Corolla, Corolla Hatchback, Camry/Camry Hybrid, Mirai, Sienna, Tacoma, Tundra/Tundra i-FORCE MAX, Sequoia, 4Runner 40th Anniversary Special Edition, Venza, RAV4 Hybrid/RAV4 Prime, Highlander, Corolla Cross and NASCAR and Xfinity race vehicles.

SOURCE: Toyota