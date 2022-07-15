Toyota: World premiere of the all-new Crown series

First release is the new Crown (Crossover type) around Autumn 2022 in Japan

TOYOTA has unveiled the all new Crown for the first time in the world, and will release the Crown (Crossover type) as the first model around the fall of this year.

The Crown made its initial debut in 1955 as Toyota’s first mass production passenger vehicle created with Toyota’s own domestic technology. The DNA of “innovation and limit-pushing” that led to the creation of the first independently developed luxury car in the early postwar period has been passed down to successive models of Crowns for the past 67 years, always pursuing new values that are one step ahead of the times and loved by many customers. However, the times have changed even faster, and the Crown has become unable to fully meet the diversifying needs of its customers, and its presence as a flagship vehicle has become less significant.

In designing the new Crown, the development team thoroughly reexamined what “Crown” is, and as a result of their pursuit of a “Crown for a new era,” they have created four completely new models. In addition to the Crossover type, a new style that combines a sedan and an SUV, the Sport offers a sporty driving experience with an enticing atmosphere and an easy-to-drive package. The Sedan is a new formal design that meets the needs of chauffeurs, and the Estate is a functional SUV with a mature atmosphere and ample driving space. The new series will be rolled out in about 40 countries and regions.

The details of the new Crown (Crossover type) are as follows.

Vehicle Outline

1. The “Crown” for the future reimagined from the ground up with a high-quality minimalist design

Exterior Design

The stylish, coupe-like silhouette is combined with elevated styling that conveys a sense of strength, achieving both fluidity and dynamism and expressing a completely new form of a flagship vehicle for a new era.

The headlights and taillights, connected from left to right in a single straight line, and the side view that expresses sophistication through surface variation without relying on character lines, combine to create a simple yet refined and majestic design.

Large-diameter tires that break with the conventional idea of a sedan have been adopted. By applying innovations to the body structure to create an underbody that extends outward close to the sides of the body and carefully examining the balance of the spaces between the body and the tires, we have created a powerful style that is neither a sedan nor an SUV with the sense of stability representative of an elevated sedan.

Interior Design

Horizontally integrating the display and operating equipment creates a functional layout that can be operated intuitively from any seat. The wrap-around form from the instrument panel to the doors also give a sense that all seats are special, enabling the driver to focus on driving and providing comfortable and enjoyable mobility for passengers.

Meticulous attention to every interior component, including the understated and welcoming decorations of WARM STEEL, an invitingly shaped and comfortable shift knob, seats that focus on instantly recognizable finishing and provide a sense of security when seated, and other features, helps create a space with a sense of quality and richness.

Color Design

In terms of body colors, the newly developed “Precious Bronze” and “Precious Ray” as well as other distinctive bytone colors are coordinated to express the new Crown’s transformation. A total of 12 body color and four interior color combinations offer a wide range of variations. 2. Effortless and dignified driving and a comfortable ride becoming of a Toyota flagship