Toyota to launch all-new Corolla Cross in Japan

The all-new Corolla Cross has been designed to be “urban and active,” with the dynamism and sophistication of an SUV. Its commanding, urban proportions are rooted in a contrast between its relaxed upper body―including glass surfaces, and front and rear lights―and its wide, stable bumpers. The vehicle is available in a total of eight colors that accentuate its urban and sophisticated design.

From the instrument panel to the door trim, the interior exudes a sense of continuity which contributes to an expansive interior space. LEDs are used for all cabin illumination, helping to achieve an interior that is luxurious and sophisticated, but casual at the same time. Sporty front seats feature slim backs and provide outstanding support*8.

(1) Powertrains that deliver a pleasing and intuitive ride

Both the hybrid and gasoline versions of the all-new Corolla Cross are equipped with optimized 1.8-liter engines.

The car responds reliably to accelerator operation, and gains speed in a smooth, pleasing manner. The hybrid versions deliver class-leading fuel efficiency of 26.2 km/L*2; their E-Four electric 4WD systems not only contribute to superb fuel efficiency, but also ensure consistent behavior both when accelerating and when driving on snow or other slippery surfaces.

(2) High-rigidity body for superb steering stability, and suspension designed for a supple, comfortable ride

The Corolla Cross combines a fully developed GA-C platform with a lightweight, high-rigidity body frame to provide nimble and stable steering in a manner that belies its tall vehicle height. Sound-absorbing materials have been optimally distributed to reduce engine noise and road chatter, and help improve the comfort and quietness of its cabin. As for suspension, MacPherson struts are used for the front on all Corolla Cross grades. 2WD grades feature newly developed torsion beams and large rubber bushings in the rear, a combination that delivers outstanding road-holding on uneven roads, coupled with a luxurious ride. E-Four grades are fitted with a double wishbone setup in the rear, which has been continually developed over previous generations of Corollas, with optimized arm mounting points for exceptional stability and responsiveness. The minimum turning radius of the Corolla Cross is just 5.2 meters*9, ranking among the smallest in its class, facilitating maneuvers on narrow roads and in car parks.

4. Advanced safety and security features