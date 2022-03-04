Toyota: Statement concerning the fuel efficiency performance of our Coaster small bus

1) Findings

As part of Hino’s investigation into applications for certification of the emissions and fuel economy of engines subject to the 2016 exhaust emission regulations (Post-post New Long-term Emissions Regulations), technical verification revealed that the actual fuel efficiency performance of the N04C compact engine (with a urea selective catalytic reduction system) mounted on the Toyota Coaster did not meet the values specified.

Hino is currently investigating the cause of the discrepancy in the figures and whether any intentional wrongdoing has occurred. The engine performance issue that has been determined has no impact on driving functionality and does not pose any safety concerns.