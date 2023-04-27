Toyota: Sales, production and export results for March 2023

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for March 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to March 2023 , and the fiscal year from April1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.
March 2023
Sales Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|916,205(1.5)
|86,205(17.6)
|14,329(-15.0)
|1,016,739(2.4)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|207,839(26.9)
|67,605(19.0)
|4,787(-30.7)
|280,231(23.2)
|Market share
|36.3(4.4)
|―
|―
|48.9(4.6)
|Excl. minivehicles
|204,409(27.3)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|54.0(4.9)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|708,366(-4.2)
|18,600(13.1)
|9,542(-4.1)
|736,508(-3.8)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 2 months
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 2 months
Production Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide production
|◎
|899,684(3.8)
|136,490(6.2)
|16,917(10.8)
|◎
|1,053,091(4.2)
|Production inside of Japan
|315,356(20.5)
|89,079(11.8)
|12,697(12.2)
|417,132(18.3)
|Production outside of Japan
|584,328(-3.4)
|47,411(-3.0)
|4,220(6.5)
|635,959(-3.3)
Toyota
Worldwide production: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease
Consolidated
Worldwide production: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease
Exports Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Exports
|156,345(-2.7)
|0(―)
|5,567(-0.3)
|161,912(-2.6)
Toyota
4 consecutive months of YoY decrease
Consolidated
4 consecutive months of YoY decrease
Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month
For January to March 2023
Sales Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|2,399,346(1.8)
|234,354(19.1)
|35,262(-13.2)
|2,668,962(2.9)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|493,897(31.4)
|176,525(18.1)
|10,505(-32.1)
|680,927(25.9)
|Market share
|35.7(4.4)
|―
|―
|49.3(4.1)
|Excl. minivehicles
|485,489(32.1)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|55.3(6.2)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|1,905,449(-3.8)
|57,829(22.1)
|24,757(-1.5)
|1,988,035(-3.2)
Production Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Worldwide production
|2,344,613(4.6)
|379,101(3.1)
|45,816(8.7)
|2,769,530(4.5)
|Production inside of Japan
|808,449(19.3)
|235,318(1.1)
|33,957(6.7)
|1,077,724(14.4)
|Production outside of Japan
|1,536,164(-1.7)
|143,783(6.5)
|11,859(15.1)
|1,691,806(-1.0)
Exports Results
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Total
|Exports
|382,895(-8.4)
|0(―)
|15,544(-2.0)
|398,439(-8.1)
Fiscal year from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023
Sales Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide sales
|◎
|9,609,782(1.0)
|803,611(12.7)
|144,614(-7.6)
|10,558,007(1.7)
|Sales inside of Japan
|Incl. minivehicles
|1,407,158(0.8)
|603,238(10.9)
|36,167(-37.8)
|2,046,563(2.4)
|Market share
|32.1(-1.0)
|―
|―
|46.6(-0.7)
|Excl. minivehicles
|1,376,532(1.1)
|―
|―
|―
|Market share
|51.1(-0.04)
|―
|―
|―
|Sales outside of Japan
|◎
|8,202,624(1.1)
|200,373(18.4)
|108,447(10.3)
|◎
|8,511,444(1.5)
Toyota
Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive year of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 3 years;
Sales outside of Japan: 2 consecutive year of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive year of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 3 years;
Sales outside of Japan: 2 consecutive year of increase
Production Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Worldwide production
|◎
|9,130,247(6.5)
|1,420,270(7.2)
|178,781(3.4)
|◎
|10,729,298(6.6)
|Production inside of Japan
|2,786,801(0.9)
|871,818(3.3)
|129,974(-4.9)
|3,788,593(1.3)
|Production outside of Japan
|◎
|6,343,446(9.2)
|548,452(14.1)
|48,807(34.8)
|◎
|6,940,705(9.7)
Toyota
Worldwide productions: 2 consecutive year of increase;
Productions inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 3 years;
Productions outside of Japan: 2 consecutive year of increase
Consolidated
Worldwide productions: 2 consecutive year of increase;
Productions inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 3 years;
Productions outside of Japan: 2 consecutive year of increase
Exports Results
|Record high
|Toyota
|Daihatsu
|Hino
|Record high
|Total
|Exports
|1,633,506(-4.8)
|0(―)
|69,447(5.4)
|1,702,953(-4.4)
Toyota
3 consecutive year of decrease
Consolidated
First decrease in 2 years
Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a fiscal year from April1 to March 31
SOURCE: Toyota