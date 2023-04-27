Toyota: Sales, production and export results for March 2023

In FY2023 (from April 2022 to March 2023), despite the impact of reduced production associated with factors such as the spread of COVID-19 and increased demand for semiconductors, global sales were up year-on-year as a result of solid demand centered around Asia and other factors

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for March 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to March 2023 , and the fiscal year from April1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

March 2023

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales 916,205(1.5) 86,205(17.6) 14,329(-15.0) 1,016,739(2.4) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 207,839(26.9) 67,605(19.0) 4,787(-30.7) 280,231(23.2) Market share 36.3(4.4) ― ― 48.9(4.6) Excl. minivehicles 204,409(27.3) ― ― ― Market share 54.0(4.9) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 708,366(-4.2) 18,600(13.1) 9,542(-4.1) 736,508(-3.8)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 2 months

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 2 months

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production ◎ 899,684(3.8) 136,490(6.2) 16,917(10.8) ◎ 1,053,091(4.2) Production inside of Japan 315,356(20.5) 89,079(11.8) 12,697(12.2) 417,132(18.3) Production outside of Japan 584,328(-3.4) 47,411(-3.0) 4,220(6.5) 635,959(-3.3)

Toyota

Worldwide production: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production inside of Japan: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease

Consolidated

Worldwide production: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production inside of Japan: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;

Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 156,345(-2.7) 0(―) 5,567(-0.3) 161,912(-2.6)

Toyota

4 consecutive months of YoY decrease

Consolidated

4 consecutive months of YoY decrease

Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.

Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan

Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)

Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region

Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan

Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)

Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)

Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)

◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to March 2023

Sales Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide sales 2,399,346(1.8) 234,354(19.1) 35,262(-13.2) 2,668,962(2.9) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 493,897(31.4) 176,525(18.1) 10,505(-32.1) 680,927(25.9) Market share 35.7(4.4) ― ― 49.3(4.1) Excl. minivehicles 485,489(32.1) ― ― ― Market share 55.3(6.2) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan 1,905,449(-3.8) 57,829(22.1) 24,757(-1.5) 1,988,035(-3.2)

Production Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Worldwide production 2,344,613(4.6) 379,101(3.1) 45,816(8.7) 2,769,530(4.5) Production inside of Japan 808,449(19.3) 235,318(1.1) 33,957(6.7) 1,077,724(14.4) Production outside of Japan 1,536,164(-1.7) 143,783(6.5) 11,859(15.1) 1,691,806(-1.0)

Exports Results

Toyota Daihatsu Hino Total Exports 382,895(-8.4) 0(―) 15,544(-2.0) 398,439(-8.1)

Fiscal year from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023

Sales Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide sales ◎ 9,609,782(1.0) 803,611(12.7) 144,614(-7.6) 10,558,007(1.7) Sales inside of Japan Incl. minivehicles 1,407,158(0.8) 603,238(10.9) 36,167(-37.8) 2,046,563(2.4) Market share 32.1(-1.0) ― ― 46.6(-0.7) Excl. minivehicles 1,376,532(1.1) ― ― ― Market share 51.1(-0.04) ― ― ― Sales outside of Japan ◎ 8,202,624(1.1) 200,373(18.4) 108,447(10.3) ◎ 8,511,444(1.5)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive year of increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 3 years;

Sales outside of Japan: 2 consecutive year of increase

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive year of increase;

Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 3 years;

Sales outside of Japan: 2 consecutive year of increase

Production Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Worldwide production ◎ 9,130,247(6.5) 1,420,270(7.2) 178,781(3.4) ◎ 10,729,298(6.6) Production inside of Japan 2,786,801(0.9) 871,818(3.3) 129,974(-4.9) 3,788,593(1.3) Production outside of Japan ◎ 6,343,446(9.2) 548,452(14.1) 48,807(34.8) ◎ 6,940,705(9.7)

Toyota

Worldwide productions: 2 consecutive year of increase;

Productions inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 3 years;

Productions outside of Japan: 2 consecutive year of increase

Consolidated

Worldwide productions: 2 consecutive year of increase;

Productions inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 3 years;

Productions outside of Japan: 2 consecutive year of increase

Exports Results

Record high Toyota Daihatsu Hino Record high Total Exports 1,633,506(-4.8) 0(―) 69,447(5.4) 1,702,953(-4.4)

Toyota

3 consecutive year of decrease

Consolidated

First decrease in 2 years

