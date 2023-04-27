Toyota: Sales, production and export results for March 2023

In FY2023 (from April 2022 to March 2023), despite the impact of reduced production associated with factors such as the spread of COVID-19 and increased demand for semiconductors, global sales were up year-on-year as a result of solid demand centered around Asia and other factors

Toyota Motor Corporation (TMC) announces its sales, production, and export results for March 2023 as well as the cumulative total from January to March 2023 , and the fiscal year from April1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, including those for subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co., Ltd. and Hino Motors, Ltd.

March 2023

Sales Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide sales916,205(1.5)86,205(17.6)14,329(-15.0)1,016,739(2.4)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles207,839(26.9)67,605(19.0)4,787(-30.7)280,231(23.2)
Market share36.3(4.4)48.9(4.6)
Excl. minivehicles204,409(27.3)
Market share54.0(4.9)
Sales outside of Japan708,366(-4.2)18,600(13.1)9,542(-4.1)736,508(-3.8)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 2 months

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Sales outside of Japan: First YoY decrease in 2 months

Production Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide production899,684(3.8)136,490(6.2)16,917(10.8)1,053,091(4.2)
Production inside of Japan315,356(20.5)89,079(11.8)12,697(12.2)417,132(18.3)
Production outside of Japan584,328(-3.4)47,411(-3.0)4,220(6.5)635,959(-3.3)

Toyota

Worldwide production: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease

Consolidated

Worldwide production: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production inside of Japan: 3 consecutive months of YoY increase;
Production outside of Japan: 2 consecutive months of YoY decrease

Exports Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Exports156,345(-2.7)0(―)5,567(-0.3)161,912(-2.6)

Toyota

4 consecutive months of YoY decrease

Consolidated

4 consecutive months of YoY decrease

Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a single month, and ○ shows a record high for the corresponding month

For January to March 2023

Sales Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide sales2,399,346(1.8)234,354(19.1)35,262(-13.2)2,668,962(2.9)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles493,897(31.4)176,525(18.1)10,505(-32.1)680,927(25.9)
Market share35.7(4.4)49.3(4.1)
Excl. minivehicles485,489(32.1)
Market share55.3(6.2)
Sales outside of Japan1,905,449(-3.8)57,829(22.1)24,757(-1.5)1,988,035(-3.2)

Production Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Worldwide production2,344,613(4.6)379,101(3.1)45,816(8.7)2,769,530(4.5)
Production inside of Japan808,449(19.3)235,318(1.1)33,957(6.7)1,077,724(14.4)
Production outside of Japan1,536,164(-1.7)143,783(6.5)11,859(15.1)1,691,806(-1.0)

Exports Results

 ToyotaDaihatsuHinoTotal
Exports382,895(-8.4)0(―)15,544(-2.0)398,439(-8.1)

Fiscal year from April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023

Sales Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide sales9,609,782(1.0)803,611(12.7)144,614(-7.6)10,558,007(1.7)
Sales inside of Japan
Incl. minivehicles1,407,158(0.8)603,238(10.9)36,167(-37.8)2,046,563(2.4)
Market share32.1(-1.0)46.6(-0.7)
Excl. minivehicles1,376,532(1.1)
Market share51.1(-0.04)
Sales outside of Japan8,202,624(1.1)200,373(18.4)108,447(10.3)8,511,444(1.5)

Toyota

Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive year of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 3 years;
Sales outside of Japan: 2 consecutive year of increase

Consolidated

Worldwide sales: 2 consecutive year of increase;
Sales inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 3 years;
Sales outside of Japan: 2 consecutive year of increase

Production Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Worldwide production9,130,247(6.5)1,420,270(7.2)178,781(3.4)10,729,298(6.6)
Production inside of Japan2,786,801(0.9)871,818(3.3)129,974(-4.9)3,788,593(1.3)
Production outside of Japan6,343,446(9.2)548,452(14.1)48,807(34.8)6,940,705(9.7)

Toyota

Worldwide productions: 2 consecutive year of increase;
Productions inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 3 years;
Productions outside of Japan: 2 consecutive year of increase

Consolidated

Worldwide productions: 2 consecutive year of increase;
Productions inside of Japan (incl. minivehicles): First increase in 3 years;
Productions outside of Japan: 2 consecutive year of increase

Exports Results

 Record highToyotaDaihatsuHinoRecord highTotal
Exports1,633,506(-4.8)0(―)69,447(5.4)1,702,953(-4.4)

Toyota

3 consecutive year of decrease

Consolidated

First decrease in 2 years

Unit Vehicles. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage change. Market share: Percentage. Figures in ( ) show year-on-year percentage points.
Worldwide sales: Sales inside of Japan + Sales outside of Japan
Sales inside of Japan: Registrations + Notifications (incl. overseas-manufactured models)
Sales outside of Japan: Definition of “sales” varies by country or region
Worldwide production: Production inside of Japan + Production outside of Japan
Production inside of Japan: Complete vehicle + Kits for overseas assembly (figure as of line-off in Japan)
Production outside of Japan: Vehicles produced outside of Japan, excluding kits from Japan (figure as of line-off on site)
Exports: Exports from Japan to other countries and regions (figure as of time of ship loading)
◎ shows a record high for a fiscal year from April1 to March 31

SOURCE: Toyota

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here