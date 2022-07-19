Toyota Motor Europe’s first half-year market share climbs to a record high of 7.6%

Toyota Motor Europe’s (TME) sales of 563,067 vehicles, a -6% decline year-on-year, outperformed the total market which contracted -19% in the first six months

Toyota Motor Europe’s (TME) (1) first half year sales volume of 563,067 vehicles, reflects a decrease of -6% year-on-year, outperforming the total market which declined by -19%. Across the same period, TME achieved its best ever first half-year market share of 7.6%, a significant increase of +1% point year-on-year. Customer demand for Toyota and Lexus’ low CO2 electrified line-up continued to grow, TME’s total electrified mix increasing +6% points to reach 76% in Western Europe and 68% across total Europe, up +9% points year-on-year.

We are greatly encouraged with a record market share of 7.6% for the first half, given the geopolitical, economic issues and supply chain shortages. We have unprecedented demand for new models such as Yaris Cross, Aygo X and Lexus NX, but also, for our more established products like Yaris, Corolla and C-HR. We are sitting on a six-month order bank which is testament to the product power of our low CO2 electrified line-up.

Matt Harrison, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe

Brands and model performance

Toyota sales decreased by -4% to 539,260 in the first six months. The brand’s top sellers were the Corolla range, Yaris Cross, Yaris, C-HR and RAV4 which accounted for 75% of the total volume. Toyota’s overall electrified mix increased by +11% year-on-year to 363,962 vehicles, accounting for 67% of the total sales mix.

Lexus sold 23,807 in the first half-year. While customer demand is strong, sales have been impacted by supply chain issues and the suspension of vehicle exports to Russia.  Lexus overall electrified mix increased to 98% in West Europe. RX, NX, UX and LX SUVs represented 88% of total sales.

TME highlights January- June 2022:

  • Total sales: 563,067 (-6% year-on-year)
  • Market share: 7.6% (+1% point year-on-year)
  • Total electrified sales: 383,056 (+8% year-on-year)
  • Total electrified mix: West Europe: 76% – East Europe*: 35% – TTL: 68%

Toyota highlights January- June 2022:

  • Toyota sales: 539,260 (-4% year-on-year)
  • Top sellers: Corolla (104,523); Yaris (85,438); Yaris Cross (77,749); RAV4 (69,548)
  • Top electrified: Corolla Hybrid (85,755); Yaris Cross Hybrid (72,874): Toyota C-HR Hybrid (69,383); Yaris Hybrid (66,722); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (55,579)
  • Total electrified sales: 363,962 (+11% year-on-year)
  •  Electrified mix: West Europe: 78%, East Europe*: 35% – TTL: 69%

Lexus highlights January- June 2022:

  • Total Lexus sales: 23,807 (-39% year-on-year)
  • Top sellers: UX (7,584); NX (7,469); RX (5,016)
  • Top electrified: UX Hybrid/EV (7,258); NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (6,786); RX Hybrid (2,918)
  • Total electrified sales: 19,094 (-25% year-on-year)
  • Electrified mix: West Europe: 98%, East Europe*: 22% – TTL: 80%

Sales for January – June 2022 are listed below:

TOYOTA          539,260
AYGO              8,105
AYGO X            20,479
Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid)            85,438
  Yaris Hybrid            66,722
Yaris Cross (incl Yaris Cross Hybrid)            77,749
Yaris Cross Hybrid            72,874
Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid)            63,280
  Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid            60,619
Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid)            69,590
  Toyota C-HR Hybrid            69,383
Corolla  SDN (incl. Hybrid)            41,243
Corolla SDN Hybrid            25,136
Prius Family                 911
Prius                 510
Prius Plug-in Hybrid                 401
Mirai                 299
Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid)            10,520
  Camry Hybrid              4,214
Supra                 390
 RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid & RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid)            69,548
RAV4 Hybrid            42,640
RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid            12,939
Highlander (incl. Highlander Hybrid)              5,019
Highlander Hybrid              4,736
Land Cruiser            15,268
Hilux            28,040
PROACE (inc PROACE EV)            19,594
PROACE EV (inc PROACE VERSO EV)              2,093
PROACE CITY            19,384
PROACE CITY EV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO EV              1,396
Other models              4,403
LEXUS            23,807
IS (incl. IS Hybrid)                   52
ES (incl. ES Hybrid)              2,472
   ES hybrid              2,005
LS (incl. LS Hybrid)                   98
   LS Hybrid                   98
NX (incl. NX Hybrid)              7,469
   NX Hybrid              3,465
   NX PHEV              3,321
UX (incl. UX Hybrid)              7,584
   UX Hybrid              6,203
   UX EV              1,055
RX (incl. RX Hybrid)              5,016
RX Hybrid              2,918
RC (incl. RC Hybrid)                   12
LC (incl. LC Hybrid)                 169
LC Hybrid                  29
GX                 156
LX                 779

(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Ukraine, Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan). 
Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.

SOURCE: Toyota Motor Europe

