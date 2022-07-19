Toyota Motor Europe’s first half-year market share climbs to a record high of 7.6%

Toyota Motor Europe’s (TME) (1) first half year sales volume of 563,067 vehicles, reflects a decrease of -6% year-on-year, outperforming the total market which declined by -19%. Across the same period, TME achieved its best ever first half-year market share of 7.6%, a significant increase of +1% point year-on-year. Customer demand for Toyota and Lexus’ low CO 2 electrified line-up continued to grow, TME’s total electrified mix increasing +6% points to reach 76% in Western Europe and 68% across total Europe, up +9% points year-on-year.

We are greatly encouraged with a record market share of 7.6% for the first half, given the geopolitical, economic issues and supply chain shortages. We have unprecedented demand for new models such as Yaris Cross, Aygo X and Lexus NX, but also, for our more established products like Yaris, Corolla and C-HR. We are sitting on a six-month order bank which is testament to the product power of our low CO 2 electrified line-up. Matt Harrison, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe

Brands and model performance

Toyota sales decreased by -4% to 539,260 in the first six months. The brand’s top sellers were the Corolla range, Yaris Cross, Yaris, C-HR and RAV4 which accounted for 75% of the total volume. Toyota’s overall electrified mix increased by +11% year-on-year to 363,962 vehicles, accounting for 67% of the total sales mix.

Lexus sold 23,807 in the first half-year. While customer demand is strong, sales have been impacted by supply chain issues and the suspension of vehicle exports to Russia. Lexus overall electrified mix increased to 98% in West Europe. RX, NX, UX and LX SUVs represented 88% of total sales.

TME highlights January- June 2022:

Total sales: 563,067 (-6% year-on-year)

Market share: 7.6% (+1% point year-on-year)

Total electrified sales: 383,056 (+8% year-on-year)

Total electrified mix: West Europe: 76% – East Europe*: 35% – TTL: 68%

Toyota highlights January- June 2022:

Toyota sales: 539,260 (-4% year-on-year)

Top sellers: Corolla (104,523); Yaris (85,438); Yaris Cross (77,749); RAV4 (69,548)

Top electrified: Corolla Hybrid (85,755); Yaris Cross Hybrid (72,874): Toyota C-HR Hybrid (69,383); Yaris Hybrid (66,722); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (55,579)

Total electrified sales: 363,962 (+11% year-on-year)

Electrified mix: West Europe: 78%, East Europe*: 35% – TTL: 69%

Lexus highlights January- June 2022:

Total Lexus sales: 23,807 (-39% year-on-year)

Top sellers: UX (7,584); NX (7,469); RX (5,016)

Top electrified: UX Hybrid/EV (7,258); NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (6,786); RX Hybrid (2,918)

Total electrified sales: 19,094 (-25% year-on-year)

Electrified mix: West Europe: 98%, East Europe*: 22% – TTL: 80%

Sales for January – June 2022 are listed below:

TOYOTA 539,260 AYGO 8,105 AYGO X 20,479 Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid) 85,438 Yaris Hybrid 66,722 Yaris Cross (incl Yaris Cross Hybrid) 77,749 Yaris Cross Hybrid 72,874 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid) 63,280 Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid 60,619 Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid) 69,590 Toyota C-HR Hybrid 69,383 Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid) 41,243 Corolla SDN Hybrid 25,136 Prius Family 911 Prius 510 Prius Plug-in Hybrid 401 Mirai 299 Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid) 10,520 Camry Hybrid 4,214 Supra 390 RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid & RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid) 69,548 RAV4 Hybrid 42,640 RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid 12,939 Highlander (incl. Highlander Hybrid) 5,019 Highlander Hybrid 4,736 Land Cruiser 15,268 Hilux 28,040 PROACE (inc PROACE EV) 19,594 PROACE EV (inc PROACE VERSO EV) 2,093 PROACE CITY 19,384 PROACE CITY EV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO EV 1,396 Other models 4,403