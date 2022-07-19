Toyota Motor Europe’s first half-year market share climbs to a record high of 7.6%

Toyota Motor Europe’s (TME) (1) first half year sales volume of 563,067 vehicles, reflects a decrease of -6% year-on-year, outperforming the total market which declined by -19%. Across the same period, TME achieved its best ever first half-year market share of 7.6%, a significant increase of +1% point year-on-year. Customer demand for Toyota and Lexus’ low CO2 electrified line-up continued to grow, TME’s total electrified mix increasing +6% points to reach 76% in Western Europe and 68% across total Europe, up +9% points year-on-year.
We are greatly encouraged with a record market share of 7.6% for the first half, given the geopolitical, economic issues and supply chain shortages. We have unprecedented demand for new models such as Yaris Cross, Aygo X and Lexus NX, but also, for our more established products like Yaris, Corolla and C-HR. We are sitting on a six-month order bank which is testament to the product power of our low CO2 electrified line-up.
Matt Harrison, President & CEO of Toyota Motor Europe
Brands and model performance
Toyota sales decreased by -4% to 539,260 in the first six months. The brand’s top sellers were the Corolla range, Yaris Cross, Yaris, C-HR and RAV4 which accounted for 75% of the total volume. Toyota’s overall electrified mix increased by +11% year-on-year to 363,962 vehicles, accounting for 67% of the total sales mix.
Lexus sold 23,807 in the first half-year. While customer demand is strong, sales have been impacted by supply chain issues and the suspension of vehicle exports to Russia. Lexus overall electrified mix increased to 98% in West Europe. RX, NX, UX and LX SUVs represented 88% of total sales.
TME highlights January- June 2022:
- Total sales: 563,067 (-6% year-on-year)
- Market share: 7.6% (+1% point year-on-year)
- Total electrified sales: 383,056 (+8% year-on-year)
- Total electrified mix: West Europe: 76% – East Europe*: 35% – TTL: 68%
Toyota highlights January- June 2022:
- Toyota sales: 539,260 (-4% year-on-year)
- Top sellers: Corolla (104,523); Yaris (85,438); Yaris Cross (77,749); RAV4 (69,548)
- Top electrified: Corolla Hybrid (85,755); Yaris Cross Hybrid (72,874): Toyota C-HR Hybrid (69,383); Yaris Hybrid (66,722); RAV4 Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (55,579)
- Total electrified sales: 363,962 (+11% year-on-year)
- Electrified mix: West Europe: 78%, East Europe*: 35% – TTL: 69%
Lexus highlights January- June 2022:
- Total Lexus sales: 23,807 (-39% year-on-year)
- Top sellers: UX (7,584); NX (7,469); RX (5,016)
- Top electrified: UX Hybrid/EV (7,258); NX Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid (6,786); RX Hybrid (2,918)
- Total electrified sales: 19,094 (-25% year-on-year)
- Electrified mix: West Europe: 98%, East Europe*: 22% – TTL: 80%
Sales for January – June 2022 are listed below:
|TOYOTA
|539,260
|AYGO
|8,105
|AYGO X
|20,479
|Yaris (incl. Yaris Hybrid)
|85,438
|Yaris Hybrid
|66,722
|Yaris Cross (incl Yaris Cross Hybrid)
|77,749
|Yaris Cross Hybrid
|72,874
|Corolla H/B & Touring Sports (including Hybrid)
|63,280
|Corolla H/B & Touring Sports Hybrid
|60,619
|Toyota C-HR (incl. Hybrid)
|69,590
|Toyota C-HR Hybrid
|69,383
|Corolla SDN (incl. Hybrid)
|41,243
|Corolla SDN Hybrid
|25,136
|Prius Family
|911
|Prius
|510
|Prius Plug-in Hybrid
|401
|Mirai
|299
|Camry (incl. Camry Hybrid)
|10,520
|Camry Hybrid
|4,214
|Supra
|390
|RAV4 (incl. RAV4 Hybrid & RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid)
|69,548
|RAV4 Hybrid
|42,640
|RAV4 Plug-In Hybrid
|12,939
|Highlander (incl. Highlander Hybrid)
|5,019
|Highlander Hybrid
|4,736
|Land Cruiser
|15,268
|Hilux
|28,040
|PROACE (inc PROACE EV)
|19,594
|PROACE EV (inc PROACE VERSO EV)
|2,093
|PROACE CITY
|19,384
|PROACE CITY EV (inc PROACE CITY VERSO EV
|1,396
|Other models
|4,403
|LEXUS
|23,807
|IS (incl. IS Hybrid)
|52
|ES (incl. ES Hybrid)
|2,472
|ES hybrid
|2,005
|LS (incl. LS Hybrid)
|98
|LS Hybrid
|98
|NX (incl. NX Hybrid)
|7,469
|NX Hybrid
|3,465
|NX PHEV
|3,321
|UX (incl. UX Hybrid)
|7,584
|UX Hybrid
|6,203
|UX EV
|1,055
|RX (incl. RX Hybrid)
|5,016
|RX Hybrid
|2,918
|RC (incl. RC Hybrid)
|12
|LC (incl. LC Hybrid)
|169
|LC Hybrid
|29
|GX
|156
|LX
|779
(1) Toyota Motor Europe is responsible for all Western, Central and Eastern European countries including Ukraine, Turkey and Russia as well as Israel and a number of Central Asian markets (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Kazakhstan).
Models listed in italics are produced locally at Toyota’s European manufacturing facilities.
SOURCE: Toyota Motor Europe