Toyota: Japan Mobility Show 2023: Exhibited models / technology

Japan Mobility Show 2023: Additional exhibited mobility / technology
Exhibited models
1) LAND CRUISER Se
- Offers the high-torque driving performance unique to BEVs, together with an elegant, stylish design. Toyota further broadens the Land Cruiser brand’s appeal with a three-row SUV that caters to the world’s diverse needs.
- BEV quietness helps create a comfortable cabin space when driving in urban areas and other on-road situations.
- A monocoque body also offers highly responsive handling and confidence in tackling rough terrain.
Main specifications
|Length (mm) / Width (mm) / Height (mm)
|5,150 / 1,990 / 1,705
|Wheelbase (mm)
|3,050
|Passenger capacity
|7
2) EPU
- Next-generation mid-size pickup truck concept, with a monocoque body delivering high durability to create a practical yet stylish BEV. At just over 5 meters long with a double cab design, the EPU’s monocoque structure also allows for a versatile deck space that caters to a broader range of user applications.
- The rear of the cabin links boldly with the deck to accommodate diverse user preferences, supporting a wide range of mobility lifestyles, including outdoor activities.
- BEV quietness is accompanied by packaging with a low center of gravity for superior handling stability and ride comfort.
Main specifications
|Length (mm) / Width (mm) / Height (mm)
|5,070 / 1,910 / 1,710
|Wheelbase (mm)
|3,350
|Passenger capacity
|5
3) LAND HOPPER
- Three-wheeled electric personal mobility concept, with two front wheels opening up new transport possibilities. A foldable design makes for easy storage even with limited car trunk space. When combined with a car, the Land Hopper expands the pleasures of travel, including touring around destinations.
- Can be ridden without a driver’s license* (by those aged 16 or older). Expands user’s scope of travel and supports independence at different life stages, including serving as mobility for seniors who choose to give up their licenses.
- Compact body size and low seat height make reaching the ground and getting on/off easier. Outstanding maneuverability and distinctive a lean mechanism, which allows the mechanically linked front wheels to move up and down, offer an intuitive, exhilarating ride unlike any car or bicycle.
* Envisioned as a designated small motorized bicycle under the revised Road Traffic Act
Main specifications
|Length (mm) / Width (mm) / Height (mm)
|1,355 / 600 / 930
|Wheelbase (mm)
|1,020
|Passenger capacity
|1
4) JUU
- Combining style and drivability, this electric wheelchair is a new concept mobility designed to offer the freedom to travel anywhere unassisted. The JUU expands the user’s world by enabling them to freely navigate places that are difficult to access by electric or regular wheelchairs.
- Supports the independence of people with physical impairments who regularly use electric or regular wheelchairs, increasing their opportunities for outings and employment.
- When climbing or descending a stairway, the two large powered wheels (main wheels) on the JUU’s sides traverse the steps, while the retractable tail flips down from behind the backrest to prevent tipping and stabilize the wheelchair. The JUU automatically maintains an optimal posture and can negotiate steps up to 16 cm tall.
- The drive system employs motors used in cars. Utilizing automotive components ensures high quality and reliability.
- Toyota is also exploring advanced functions that would enable the JUU to autonomously move and load itself into the rear of a car after the user has boarded the vehicle, and return to the driver’s seat when the user wants to alight.
Main specifications
|Length (mm) / Width (mm) / Height (mm)
|1,110 / 680 / 1,040
5) Space mobility (prototype)
- An experimental vehicle for advancing development, particularly of drive system technologies, aimed at creating mobility for use on the moon and in outer space. Each wheel is fitted with its own motor and steering, as part of specifications being developed to provide safe, reliable driving even in rugged and unforgiving extraterrestrial environments.
- Electric-powered with outstanding driving performance, capable of navigating boulders up to 50 cm tall and climbing steep 25°slopes. The technology honed through this prototype will be used in space mobility vehicles such as the LUNAR CRUISER.
Main specifications
|Length (mm) / Width (mm) / Height (mm)
|3,460 / 2,175 / 1,865
|Passenger capacity
|2
|Maximum ascent incline (deg)
|25
Technology
6) NEO Steer
- A new cockpit concept based on motorcycle handlebars, integrating the functions of the accelerator and brake pedals into the steering wheel.
- A sweeping field of vision made possible by the steering wheel’s irregular profile, and the roomy pedal-free floor space, enable an unrestricted driving position along with smooth entry and exit. The NEO Steer will help foster greater love for cars, and deliver the joy and excitement of mobility for all. Also offers safe, intuitive hand-operated driving for users with lower limb impairments.
SOURCE: Toyota