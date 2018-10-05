Toyota is conducting a safety recall involving certain Tundra, Sequoia, and Avalon vehicles

Toyota is conducting a recall involving certain 2018-2019 Tundra and Sequoia, and 2019 Avalon vehicles in the United States. Approximately 168,000 vehicles are involved in this recall.

Due to inappropriate programming in the airbag electronic control unit (ECU), a fault may be erroneously detected during vehicle startup which would disable one or more of the sensors used to detect crashes. This could result in the side and curtain shield airbags and/or front and knee airbags not deploying as designed in a crash. As a result, there is an increased risk of injury in the event of a crash and regulatory requirements in certain markets may not be met.

For all involved vehicles, Toyota dealers will update the airbag ECU programming at no cost to customers. Owners of all involved vehicles will receive direct notification by first class mail starting in late October.

Information about automotive recalls, including but not limited to the list of involved vehicles, is subject to change over time. For the most up-to-date Safety Recall information on Toyota, Lexus or Scion vehicles, customers should check their vehicle’s status by visiting toyota.com/recall and entering their Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) or license plate information. Safety Recall inquiry by individual VIN is also available at the NHTSA site: nhtsa.gov/recalls.