Toyota Camry goes exclusively hybrid plus a new look and more technology

Exclusively Equipped with 5th Generation Toyota Hybrid System available in FWD and AWD

The Toyota Camry has dominated the best-selling sedan category for 22 years in the U.S. due to its striking good looks, quality, and dependability. The new 2025 Toyota Camry continues to build on that success by going exclusively hybrid and combining an athletic exterior style, a new interior design and impressive technology features.

Industry-leading hybrid technology has become synonymous with the Toyota brand and the ninth-generation Camry brings its A-game. The 2025 Toyota Camry pairs the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5) with a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine and has a standard 225 net-combined horsepower on Front-Wheel Drive (FWD) and 232 HP on Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) equipped models. The Toyota Camry also has great fuel efficiency with a manufacturer-estimated combined 51 MPG rating on the LE FWD grade.

The Toyota Camry, for the first time on a hybrid, offers available Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) across all four grades: LE, SE, XLE and XSE. With a dedicated rear electric motor, the AWD system supplies power to the rear wheels for additional traction when needed, either in adverse weather conditions, accelerating from a stop or during dynamic driving around curves.

The 2025 Toyota Camrys are expected to arrive at Toyota dealerships in late spring 2024 with a starting Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $28,400* – over $400 less than the outgoing Camry Hybrid base grade and includes more standard features.

*MSRP Excludes Dealer Processing and Handling fee of $1,095. All prices are subject to change.

100 Percent Hybrid, No Compromise

The 2025 Toyota Camry pairs the fifth-generation Toyota Hybrid System (THS 5) with a 2.5-liter, 4-cylinder engine and has a standard 225 net-combined horsepower on Front-Wheel Drive (FWD). Not only is this the most standard horsepower offered on a Camry, but it also features outstanding fuel efficiency with a manufacturer-estimated 51 MPG combined on the LE FWD. The system uses lighter and more compact electric motor generators to produce more power and enhanced performance compared to the previous system.

Toyota engineers tuned the new THS 5 system to provide a more natural acceleration feel that is synchronized with the increase in engine speed. This was achieved by increasing the amount of power from the Lithium-Ion traction battery through the electric motor generator to suppress high increases in engine revolutions during acceleration.

Camry also has an electronically controlled Continuous Variable Transmission (eCVT) that intelligently finds the right gear ratio for the amount of throttle input – promoting optimal fuel efficiency.

Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive Across All Grades

For added peace of mind, Electronic On-Demand All-Wheel Drive (AWD) is available across all grades. It has been adapted to work seamlessly with THS 5 and utilizes an electric motor generator on the rear axle resulting in 232 net-combined horsepower – 30 more horsepower than the outgoing model with a mechanical All-Wheel Drive.

The system provides precise on-demand front-rear torque distribution in accordance with driving conditions to support start-off acceleration, handling and stability in everyday driving situations. If the system deems the roads as slippery or it senses loss of tire grip, the distribution of torque to the rear wheels is then controlled to deliver ample traction performance to help keep the Camry on the desired path further helping to promote driver confidence.

Balanced Handling and Comfort

Drivers will enjoy the retuned suspension with enhanced responsiveness and agile handling, adding a sense of thrill when taking on those twisting and turning roads. All models feature an optimally tuned MacPherson strut front suspension and multi-link rear suspension. The SE and XSE grades have a specific sport-tuned suspension with new shock absorbers in the front and rear including a larger diameter front stabilizer bar for increased comfort, while still providing even greater stability, handling, and confidence behind the wheel.

Further control is provided by an enhanced brake feel from the newly adopted braking system. The Electronically Controlled Braking system (ECB) features on-demand pressurization provided through a new pump motor in the brake actuator enabling greater controllability and brake feel.

Drivers can also customize their Camry’s drive feel to suit their specific tastes with standard selectable NORMAL, ECO and SPORT driving modes.

Sleek Silhouette

The ninth-generation Camry, designed by CALTY’s Newport Beach, California and Ann Arbor, Michigan studios, delivers a sleeker, more athletic look to the new sedan. The distinctive hammerhead front face adds a fresh and modern design that has become a Toyota signature. All grades feature LED headlights and daytime running lights.

On the comfort grades customers will be greeted with a refined style featuring a horizontal bar front grille in black on LE or finished in dark metallic grey on the XLE. LE now comes standard with 16-in. Alloy wheel while the XLE comes standard with 18-in. Black and machine-finished alloy wheels. XLE further stands out from the lineup with chrome-finished window trim accompanying the chrome-finished Camry name badge found on both comfort grades.

The SE and XSE grades add aggressive sporty flare to the Camry lineup with sport-mesh front grilles, side sport rockers and black finishes that add to the sleek roofline and chiseled body. Functional front side air ducts, canards, rear spoiler and rear diffuser add to the racing inspired design helping aerodynamic performance. The rear also has an exposed dual-tip exhaust further showcasing a sporty impression. The Camry name badge is styled in gloss black on both sport grades, while the XSE’s badge is backed by a unique blacked-out trunk garnish. The XSE is sure to turn heads and leans further into the sporty styling with a color-matched front grille, front side canards, and rear diffuser. When it comes to the wheels, the SE features 18-in. black-finished alloys and XSE comes well equipped with range topping 19-in. black and smoke gray-finished alloy wheels.

Exterior color options include newly available Ocean Gem and Heavy Metal that will join Camry favorites like Ice Cap, Wind Chill Pearl, Celestial Silver Metallic, Underground, Midnight Black Metallic, Supersonic Red, and Reservoir Blue. The XSE grade adds an available two-tone look with Ocean Gem, Wind Chill Pearl, Heavy Metal and Supersonic Red paired with a Midnight Black Metallic roof.

Inside the Cabin

Merging with the impeccable craftsmanship of Camry, the modern open-concept and refined materials offer a unique experience to the interior design of each grade.

Beginning with the sport grades, the SE comes with SofTex®-trimmed seats featuring sporty bold white accents in either Boulder or Black while the XSE adds a standard leather-trimmed interior with artistic “shooting blade” patterned perforations found on both the side door trim and seating surfaces. The XSE interior is available in two colors: Black with blue-lined perforations or the fan-favorite Cockpit Red. Both the SE and XSE grades come equipped with standard aluminum sport pedals and a leather-wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters and a leather-wrapped shift knob.

The comfort grades also showcase their own interior personality and style. The LE will feature an expertly designed interior inspired by ocean waves with an embossed pattern in woven fabric found on the interior trim and seat surfaces in Boulder or Black. The higher-end XLE grade is the first Toyota Camry to feature a combination of leather and Dinamica® microfiber-trim; offered in Light Gray or Black. A quilted pattern with the Dinamica® trim can also be found inset on the front door panels and dashboard.

The Camry will also have enhanced seat comfort. Toyota engineers achieved this by changing the shape and density of the seat cushion and by increasing the cushion length. The headrest was also softened and moved rearward to enhance seat ergonomics and ride comfort. That comfort can be extended with heated front seats that come standard on the XLE and XSE and are optional on the LE and SE grades. The higher-end grades also add an available front ventilated seat option and a standard heated steering wheel. That’s not all – the XLE and XSE grades also come with standard 8-way power driver and 8-way power passenger seats.

An even quieter cabin can be found inside the XLE and XSE grades thanks to the standard front-side acoustic laminated glass to help reduce wind noise and harshness.

The Toyota Camry also sets the standard for convenience. The next generation model comes with a standard Push Button Start and a dual-zone automatic climate control system with rear air vents. And for those who may have multiple drivers in the household, the XLE grade offers an available driver’s memory seat and memory side view mirrors. For added convenience, the XLE also adds available automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers. For the first time on a Camry hybrid, the XLE and XSE grades will have the option of adding a power tilt and slide panoramic roof with a power-retractable sunshade.

Advanced Technology

For the 2025 model, a 7-inch digital gauge cluster comes standard on LE and SE models, while a standard 12.3-in fully digital gauge cluster can be found in the XLE and XSE grades. The XLE and XSE grades also come with an available 10-inch Head-Up Display to allow drivers to check their speed, see warning indicators, and turn-by-turn navigation while also paying attention to the road ahead.

The Toyota Audio Multimedia System includes a standard 8-inch touchscreen display or an available 12.3-inch screen. The system includes standard wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ compatibility, and pairs well with the standard Qi wireless charging pad. The Camry also offers a standard combination of five USB ports, with three in the front (2 USB-C and 1 USB-A media port) and two in the rear (1 USB-C and 1 USB-A) across all grades.

Access to a wide range of enhanced connectivity features is also available. Toyota Audio Multimedia allows simultaneous dual Bluetooth® phone connectivity. A Wi-Fi Connect** trial/subscription offers 4G connectivity for up to five devices (30 day/3GB trial included).

With an active available Drive Connect** trial or subscription, Camry drivers can also interact with the system through touch and voice activation. With Intelligent Assistant available through Drive Connect**, simple phrases like “Hey Toyota” awakens the system for voice-activated commands to search for directions, find Points of Interest (POI), adjust audio controls, change the cabin temperatures and more. Over-the-Air (OTA) updates will also be available.

Adding to the already robust offering of audio playback ability with HD Radio®, USB data and a SiriusXM® 3-month trial subscription, Integrated Streaming is also available, providing the ability to link your separate Apple Music® and Amazon Music subscriptions to the vehicle for onboard control. And for those who enjoy premium sounds during commutes, Camry offers a nine speaker JBL® Premium Audio system upgrade on the XLE and XSE grades.

Additional connected services are available on the Camry as well. The up to 10-year Safety Connect** trial includes an Emergency Assistance Button (SOS), 24/7 Enhanced Roadside Assistance, Automatic Collision Notification and Stolen Vehicle Locator. The up to 10-year Service Connect** trial provides drivers the capability of receiving Vehicle Health Reports, Maintenance Alerts and reminders.

A Digital Key is available on XLE and XSE grades. With an active Remote Connect** trial or subscription, drivers can use the Digital Key via the Toyota app and allow passive entry unlock on front doors and trunk or push button start in-cabin using your smartphone as the key.

**Subscription required after trial period. 4G Network-dependent

Safety & Convenience

The Toyota Camry comes standard with Blind Spot Monitor, which is designed to warn you when a vehicle in the next lane enters Camry’s blind spot on either side of the vehicle. And when you’re in reverse, the standard Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (RCTA) helps detect vehicles approaching from either side, warning you with side mirror indicators and a warning tone. Also standard is Safe Exit Alert, which uses rear side radar sensors installed on the inner side of the rear bumper to help occupants judge if an approaching vehicle or bicycle may collide with a door when opening it.

Toyota Safety Sense (TSS) 3.0 can also be found on the 2025 Toyota Camry. The safety suite includes:

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection: Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist, or motorcyclist and provide an audible/visual forward-collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don’t react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking.

Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection (PCS w/PD) is designed to help detect a vehicle, pedestrian, bicyclist, or motorcyclist and provide an audible/visual forward-collision warning under certain circumstances. If you don’t react, the system is designed to provide automatic emergency braking. Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control: Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph. DRCC uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you.

Full-Speed Range Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC) is an adaptive cruise control system that is designed to be set at speeds above 20 mph. DRCC uses vehicle-to-vehicle distance control to help maintain a preset distance from the vehicle ahead of you. Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist: Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) detects lane markings or the road’s edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance.

Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist (LDA w/SA) detects lane markings or the road’s edge at speeds above 30 mph. LDA w/SA is designed to provide an audible/visual warning if an inadvertent lane departure is detected. If no corrective action is taken, Steering Assist is designed to provide gentle corrective steering for lane-keeping assistance. Lane Tracing Assist: Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) is designed to help keep the vehicle in the center of a lane. LTA assists the driver with steering control while DRCC is in use.

Lane Tracing Assist (LTA) is designed to help keep the vehicle in the center of a lane. LTA assists the driver with steering control while DRCC is in use. Road Sign Assist: Road Sign Assist (RSA) uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs, such as speed limit, stop, and yield signs. RSA provides sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display

Road Sign Assist (RSA) uses the forward-facing camera to recognize specific road signs, such as speed limit, stop, and yield signs. RSA provides sign information to the driver via the Multi-Information Display Automatic High Beams: Automatic High Beams (AHB) is designed to detect headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles. AHB automatically toggles between high and low beams as appropriate.

Automatic High Beams (AHB) is designed to detect headlights of oncoming vehicles and taillights of preceding vehicles. AHB automatically toggles between high and low beams as appropriate. Proactive Driving Assist: Proactive Driving Assist (PDA) uses the vehicle’s camera and radar, when system operating conditions are met, to provide gentle braking and/or steering to support driving tasks such as distance control between your vehicle and a preceding vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist. PDA can also provide gentle braking into curves.

For complete details on TSS 3.0, please visit Toyota.com/safety-sense.

And for those looking for additional Driver Assistance features, the XLE and XSE grades come available with a Premium Plus Package which includes features such as:

Traffic Jam Assist***

Front Cross-Traffic Alert

Lane Change Assist

Panoramic View Monitor

Front and Rear Parking Assist with Automatic Braking

***Traffic Jam Assist Requires an active Drive Connect trial or subscription and is 4G network dependent. For details please visit https://www.toyota.com/connected-services/

SOURCE: Toyota