Toyota adds “Aqua” to lineup of models available through “KINTO ONE” as nationwide rollout of service begins July 1 in Japan

“KINTO SELECT” service areas also to expand as trial continues

Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) announces today it will expand its KINTO ONE “beloved car”1 subscription service nationwide,2 initially introduced on a trial basis in the Tokyo area on March 1 of this year. Toyota will also continue to run KINTO SELECT on a trial basis as it expands the areas eligible for this service.3 The lineup of models available through KINTO will continue to be gradually expanded, with almost all Toyota-brand vehicles and Lexus-brand vehicles to be added by around mid-2020.

As part of the lineup of models offered through KINTO ONE, the Aqua is available from 42,660 yen (including tax) per month. As options, 4WD models (excluding Aqua) and cold climate specifications4 are included so customers can experience greater comfort when driving in snowy and cold regions. In addition, Toyota is running a family bonus campaign called “Get your second Toyota for the family with KINTO ONE!”, between July 1 and September 30, offering a gift certificate worth 50,000 yen to all customers signing up for KINTO ONE if they have a family member who owns a Toyota-brand or Lexus-brand vehicle.

KINTO ONE and KINTO SELECT require no down payment, and are offered as a monthly fixed-sum service that packages the vehicle charge, voluntary insurance payments, vehicle tax, registration charges, and regularly scheduled maintenance (applicable only to KINTO ONE) of the vehicle. With voluntary insurance also included in the monthly rate, the services are a good fit for younger generations of drivers and other customers driving for the first time.

To accommodate customers who are concerned about how much longer they will be driving for, we provide the option to renew the contract every three years. If customers surrender their license during the term of the contract, there is no cancellation penalty. Through the KINTO ONE service, customers can drive new vehicles equipped with advanced safety equipment, such as Toyota Safety Sense and Lexus Safety System+.5

Toyota will continue to engage in initiatives such as KINTO to ensure that cars can continue to be the beloved cars of customers and to allow customers the opportunity to enjoy a fulfilling life with their car.

1Cars cherished and enjoyed by customers.

2Excluding some dealers.

3This service is available at select Lexus dealers in the following prefectures (in alphabetical order): Aichi, Ishikawa, Ehime, Oita, Okayama, Okinawa, Kagoshima, Kanagawa, Gifu, Kyoto, Kumamoto, Saitama, Saga, Shiga, Shizuoka, Chiba, Tokyo, Toyama, Nagasaki, Nagano, Nara, Niigata, Hyogo, Hiroshima, Fukui, Fukuoka, Mie, Miyazaki, Yamaguchi, Wakayama.

4Heated side mirrors, windshield de-icing system, exhaust heat recirculation system, PTC heater, and other.

5Equipment and features vary between models.

Overview of subscription programs

KINTO ONE

Applicable models1 Subscribers can choose from the six models below.

Aqua, Prius, Corolla Sport, Alphard, Vellfire, Crown Contract period 36 months Deposit Not required Payment methods Monthly fixed-sum (bonus payments also possible) Monthly rates Aqua 39,500 to 47,800 yen, excluding tax (42,660 yen to 51,624 yen including tax) Prius 46,100 to 55,400 yen, excluding tax (49,788 yen to 59,832 yen including tax) Corolla Sport 49,500 to 58,700 yen, excluding tax (53,460 yen to 63,396 yen including tax) Alphard 79,000 to 92,000 yen, excluding tax (85,320 yen to 99,360 yen including tax) Vellfire 75,000 to 88,000 yen, excluding tax (81,000 yen to 95,040 yen including tax) Crown 90,000 to 99,000 yen, excluding tax (97,200 yen to 106,920 yen including tax) Monthly rate includes Vehicle charge, registration fees, tax, maintenance, voluntary insurance, vehicle tax How to apply Online (https://kinto-jp.com/)

Select Toyota dealers within Japan

KINTO SELECT

Applicable models2 Subscribers can select from six Lexus models, with option to change vehicle model every six months. ES300h, IS300h, RC300h, UX250h, RX450h, NX300h Contract period 36 months Deposit Not required Payment methods Monthly fixed-sum Monthly rate 180,000 yen, excluding tax (194,400 yen including tax) Monthly rate includes Vehicle charge, registration fees, tax, voluntary insurance, automotive tax How to apply Select Lexus dealers in the following prefectures Aichi, Ishikawa, Ehime, Oita, Okayama, Okinawa, Kagoshima, Kanagawa, Gifu, Kyoto, Kumamoto, Saitama, Saga, Shiga, Shizuoka, Chiba, Tokyo, Toyama, Nagasaki, Nagano, Nara, Niigata, Hyogo, Hiroshima, Fukui, Fukuoka, Mie, Miyazaki, Yamaguchi, Wakayama.

1Subscribers can choose from three grades and two option packages, and all color options. Interior colors are standard only. (If option colors, 4WD models, cold climate specifications, and winter tires are selected, an additional charge will be added to the monthly payment.)

2Grades, options, and colors are all specified by KINTO.

SOURCE: Toyota Motor Corporation