Toyota: additional adjustments to domestic production in July

We at Toyota would like to again apologize for the repeated adjustments to our production plans due to the parts shortage resulting from the spread of COVID-19, and for causing considerable inconvenience to our customers who have been waiting for the delivery of vehicles, suppliers, and other parties concerned.

In order to investigate the cause of the recall for a certain model, the production suspension of line #1 at the Motomachi Plant will be extended. The volume affected by the adjustment will be approximately 4,000 units, and the global production plan for July will remain unchanged from the recently announced volume of approximately 800,000 units.

As it remains difficult to look ahead due to the shortage of semiconductors and the impact of COVID-19, there is a possibility that the production plan may be lower. However, we will examine the parts supply closely to minimize sudden decreases in production, and continue to make every effort possible to deliver as many vehicles to our customers at the earliest date.

The following is the revised domestic operations suspension schedule for July.

Additional suspension of production in July (1 line at 1 plant out of 28 lines at 14 plants)

Plants Period of production suspension (Announced on June 16 and 22) Period of production suspension (Announced this time) Production Model Toyota Motor Corporation

Motomachi Plant Production line #1 July 1 (Fri), 4 (Mon), 5 (Tue), 6 (Wed), 7 (Thu), 8 (Fri), 11 (Mon), 12 (Tue), 13 (Wed), 14 (Thu), 15 (Fri) July 18 (Mon), 19 (Tue), 20 (Wed), 21 (Thu), 22 (Fri), 25 (Mon), 26 (Tue), 27 (Wed), 28 (Thu), 29 (Fri) Noah, Voxy, MIRAI, bZ4X Production line for GR models ― GR Yaris Production line for low volume models LC Toyota Motor Corporation

Takaoka Plant Production line #2 July 1 (Fri), 4 (Mon), 5 (Tue), 6 (Wed), 7 (Thu), 8 (Fri), 11 (Mon), 12 (Tue), 13 (Wed), 14 (Thu), 15 (Fri), 18 (Mon), 19 (Tue), 20 (Wed), 21 (Thu), 22 (Fri) RAV4, Harrier Toyota Motor Corporation

Tahara Plant Production line #3 July 1 (Fri) LS, IS, RC, RC F, NX Toyota Motor East Japan

Iwate Plant Production line #1 Aqua, C-HR Production line #2 Aqua, Yaris, Yaris Cross Toyota Motor East Japan

Miyagi Ohira Plant Yaris Cross, Sienta, Corolla Axio, Corolla Fielder, JPN Taxi Toyota Auto Body

Fujimatsu Plant Production line #2 Noah, Voxy Toyota Auto Body

Yoshiwara Plant Production line #1 LX, Land Cruiser 300 Production line #2 Land Cruiser 70

SOURCE: Toyota