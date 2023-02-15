Toyoda Gosei’s compact wireless power supply holder for smart phones used on new Prius

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed a compact wireless smart phone charging holder for automobiles

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed a compact wireless smart phone charging holder for automobiles. Smart phones can be charged by simply placing them in the holder. This wireless charging holder will be used on the new Prius from Toyota Motor Corporation.

The holder’s support mechanism guides the smart phone to the optimum position for charging, and with a simplified charger structure has been made about 60% more compact than the previous product. This charging holder was recognized by Toyota with the “CE* Special Award” at Toyota’s Project Awards at its Project Awards, for allowing greater freedom of placement in the vehicle.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to develop high value-added products that combine electronic components with its core rubber and plastic technology to contribute to more pleasant vehicle interiors.



Compact wireless charging holder used on Prius



SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei