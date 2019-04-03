Toyoda Gosei develops battery case for electrified vehicles

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. has developed a battery case made of plastic to accommodate the large amount of batteries in electrified vehicles. These battery cases are used on the Corolla PHV and Levin PHV that Toyota Motor Corporation began selling in China in March 2019.

These cases increase the life of batteries by maintaining a gap between the stored batteries that allows them to be cooled by outside air brought in through ventilation holes in the sides. The cases are also insulated with internal conductors in the plastic to ensure safe performance.

Toyoda Gosei will continue to utilize its expertise as a rubber and plastic specialist in efforts to optimize the cooling systems around batteries and reduce weight to contribute to improved automobile performance.

SOURCE: Toyoda Gosei