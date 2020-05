Toyoda Gosei: Announcement of executive appointments

Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd. held a board meeting today and informally decided the following executive appointments. These appointments will be officially made at its 97th General Shareholders’ Meeting scheduled to be held in mid-June 2020 and the Board of Directors Meeting that will be held soon after the Shareholders’ Meeting.

1.Directors

(1)New Representative Director Name New position Current position Tomonobu Yamada Executive Vice President (Representative director) Director / Corporate Officer

(2)Changes to Director Position Name New position Current position Naoki Miyazaki Chairman (Representative director) President (Representative director) Toru Koyama President (Representative director) Executive Vice President (Representative director)

(3)New Director Name New position Current position Takashi Ishikawa Director / Corporate Officer Corporate Officer

(4)Retiring Director Name Future position Current position Masakazu Hashimoto President, Toyoda Gosei North America Corporation (continued) Director / Corporate Officer

2.Audit & Supervisory Board Members

(1)New Audit & Supervisory Board Members Name New position Current position Kenji Oiso Full-Time Audit & Supervisory Board Member Managing Director, Toyoda Gosei Corporate Pension Fund Chika Kako Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member Advanced R&D and Engineering Company Material Technology Field (Senior General Manager), Toyota Motor Corporation