Toshiba: New automotive photocoupler offers highest collector-emitter voltage of 200V

The automotive qualified device is suitable for many HEV / BEV applications including battery monitoring

Toshiba Electronics Europe GmbH (“Toshiba”) announces a new high voltage transistor output automotive photocoupler that is intended for a wide range of applications including isolated signal communication in automotive equipment such as hybrid electric vehicles (HEV) and battery electric vehicles (BEV).

The new TLX9188 can be operated with a collector-emitter voltage (V CEO ) of 200V (min.) – the highest ever produced by Toshiba in an automotive photocoupler and 2.5 times higher than the current device – the TLX9185A. The device offers a current transfer ratio (I C /I F ) of up to 600% and an input-to-output isolation voltage of 3750Vrms (min.).

The TLX9188 is housed in a very small and thin 4-pin SO6 package measuring just 3.7mm x 7.0mm x 2.1mm, suitable for modern, densely packaged designs. It is capable of operating across a wide temperature range from -40 to +125°C and is fully qualified according to AEC-Q101 for automotive applications.

The ability to operate at high voltages makes the TLX9188 suitable for use in battery management systems in HEV / BEV where it can be used to monitor voltages, monitor for mechanical relays sticking and detect ground faults among other.

Volume shipments of the new device starts today.

