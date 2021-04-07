TomTom AmiGO now available on Android Auto

TomTom, the location technology specialist, today announced the availability of TomTom AmiGO on Android Auto. This means that drivers with an Android device are now able to interact with TomTom AmiGO on their vehicle’s (Android Auto-compatible) infotainment screen.

TomTom AmiGO is a free navigation and traffic app with community at its heart. Drivers can easily report and share what’s happening on the road, enjoy clear routing and guidance, and receive real-time warnings for speed cameras, danger zones, jam tails, and blocked and closed roads. All this with a beautifully uncomplicated and ad-free user interface.

“There are three things that our community of drivers will love about our navigation app AmiGO: it’s free, has a beautifully clean design with zero ads, and drivers can help each other out by tapping the app when they spot a jam or speed cam,” commented Mike Schoofs, Managing Director, TomTom Consumer. “TomTom AmiGO’s compatibility with Android Auto now allows more drivers to get to where they need to go, faster and safer.”

One of the first navigation apps to be included in Android Auto’s new third-party driving apps portfolio, TomTom AmiGO can be downloaded for free via Google Play, as well as the App Store and Huawei AppGallery.

SOURCE: TomTom