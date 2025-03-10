TIER IV renew sensor fusion development kit for advanced object recognition

TIER IV, the pioneering force behind the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving, is excited to announce the latest renewal to its sensor fusion development kit

TIER IV, the pioneering force behind the world’s first open-source software for autonomous driving, is excited to announce the latest renewal to its sensor fusion development kit. This renewed kit consolidates the previous dual-computer setup into a single unit, offering a more simplified and efficient configuration while enabling the seamless integration of advanced object recognition technologies.

Renewed sensor fusion development kit

Kit overview

Originally launched in June 2023, TIER IV’s sensor fusion development kit combines automotive cameras, high-performance LiDAR and an autonomous driving computer into one single package. The upgraded kit provides an environment for advanced object recognition with sensor fusion, featuring hardware and software from TIER IV’s autonomous driving systems. It also includes a comprehensive guide to simplify the development process.

The kit addresses technical challenges in sensor fusion, including sensor and computing hardware selection, environment setup with Robot Operating System 2, system synchronization and calibration, and perception module development. These features help reduce the development effort required for advanced object recognition and shorten time-to-market. The kit also includes open-source software, enabling users to modify the code and drive their own research and development initiatives.

Key features of the renewal

Designed for embedded edge computing applications, the renewed kit supports NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin, an energy-efficient AI platform for advanced robotics, autonomous machines, and next-generation embedded and edge computing. This new configuration enables a single computer to perform multiple tasks, including point cloud processing and object detection with LiDAR, sensor fusion, and high dynamic range image recognition using deep learning with TIER IV’s automotive cameras. All software and installation documentation for the renewed kit are available via the Edge.Auto GitHub repository.

An example hardware setup with TIER IV C2 cameras, a Hesai Technology XT32 LiDAR and a Connect Tech Anvil embedded system with NVIDIA Jetson AGX Orin

The renewed kit will be showcased at the embedded world Exhibition&Conference 2025, one of the world’s leading trade fairs for embedded system technologies, starting March 11. Hosted by TIER IV’s partner, Connect Tech, the booth will offer visitors a first-hand look at the kit’s new capabilities in autonomous driving applications.

SOURCE: TIER IV