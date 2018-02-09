Three trophies for Kia at the 2018 iF Design Awards

Kia Motors has won three prestigious 2018 iF Design Awards, reinforcing the brand’s reputation for striking car design. The all-new Kia Stinger gran turismo, Stonic compact crossover and Picanto city car were each awarded prizes in the ‘Product Design’ category.

2018 marks the second consecutive year in which Kia has won three iF Design Awards, and the ninth year in a row the company has won in at least one category. This latest hat-trick of accolades brings the manufacturer’s total number of iF Design prizes to 15.

The Stinger, designed at Kia’s European design centre in Frankfurt, Germany, marries classic gran turismo design with a spacious and luxurious interior. Taking inspiration from the grand tourers of the 1970s, the Stinger features elegant fastback proportions and a muscular ‘coke bottle’ shape down its flanks, highlighting its rear-wheel biased power delivery.

Also designed in Frankfurt, the Stonic, Kia’s debut compact crossover, offers a striking and bold exterior design, combined with an elevated seating position and practical SUV format. It is the most colourful Kia ever made, offering buyers a wide choice of two-tone paint combinations and interior colours.

The third-generation of the Kia Picanto – Kia’s smallest European car – brings a youthful and energetic character to the A-segment. It boasts a distinctive new design and a high-quality and high-tech cabin. Despite its compact dimensions, the Picanto’s intelligent design makes it one of the most spacious cars in its class.

iF design Award 2018: 6,400 submissions from 54 countries

Since it was launched in 1953, the iF Design Award has become one of the world’s most important prizes for excellence in design. The award has its origins in the ‘Formgerechte Industrieerzeugnisse’ (Good Industrial Design) product shows initiated by the Hannover Messe, and is now one of the world’s largest design competitions. In 2018, companies from 54 countries submitted 6,402 products to be judged by an independent international jury of 63 design experts.

iF Design Awards are presented across seven categories: Product, Packaging, Communication, Service Design / UX, Architecture, Interior Design, and Professional Concept. Kia’s new models have been honoured in the Product Design category.

The official presentation ceremony for the 2018 iF design Awards will take place on 9 March 2018 at BMW Welt in Munich. A selection of the winning products will also go on display at the iF Design exhibition in Hamburg’s HafenCity. Additionally, all winners can be seen on the iF website, www.ifdesign.de, and can also be viewed on the ‘iF Design’ smartphone app.

