Thomas Bogus to become new plant manager of the Audi site in Brussels

Thomas Bogus takes over leadership at Audi Brussels on September 16

A change in Brussels: Thomas Bogus, at present Project Manager for production of all-electric Audi models, will be the new Managing Director at Audi Brussels from September 16. He succeeds Volker Germann, who is taking on new tasks in the Audi Group.

Thomas Bogus is currently the Project Manager responsible for production of all-electric Audi models at the sites in Europe and China, including the Audi Q8 e-tron model family in Brussels. In this role he is responsible for the electrification of the Audi sites and the production of the model series across the entire production life cycle. “With his many years of experience in the international Audi production network and his profound understanding of the production process as a whole, Thomas Bogus has successfully started up many model series. As plant manager he will lead the Brussels site with care in this challenging period,” says Gerd Walker, Board Member for Production and Logistics of AUDI AG.

Following his studies and doctorate at the Technical University in Karlsruhe, Bogus began his professional career at Audi in Ingolstadt in 2002. Until 2009 he was responsible for the industrial engineering of the Audi brand. In this position, among other tasks, Bogus carried out the introduction of process standards at the Brussels site. Subsequently he held various management roles in production at the Neckarsulm and Martorell sites.

In his new position as Managing Director for Production, Technology and Logistics and Management Spokesman of AUDI BRUSSELS S.A./N.V., Bogus will take over from Volker Germann. “During the last five years, I have become very attached to the site and its employees. Our plant has played a major role in the production of all-electric models in the Audi network and has actively promoted the exchange of knowhow on this subject – I am very proud of that,” says Volker Germann. Following his time as plant manager of the Brussels site, he is preparing to take on new tasks in the Audi Group.

“With his expertise in production and international experience in the Volkswagen and Audi Group, Volker Germann was closely involved in the shift to electric mobility at the Brussels site. We thank him for his untiring efforts and his personal commitment at the site,” says Gerd Walker, Board Member for Production and Logistics.

In July, the Board of Management of Audi Brussels has informed the company council of their intention to carry out a restructuring of the site. By stating this intention, the information and consultation process began in accordance with Belgian law. In this process, plant management discusses solutions for the future of the site together with the responsible social partners.

